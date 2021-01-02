Best and worst of the 1st WWE SmackDown of 2021- Special tributes to Brodie Lee, Glaring mistakes with writing, Major return 

WWE SmackDown this week was a letdown after the tremendous episode last week, which scored massive numbers. Not that there was anything wrong with WWE SmackDown as such, but it just felt like a by-the-numbers show overall.

It just seems like the WWE SmackDown brand will kill time until the Royal Rumble comes around. Also, the fact that Seth Rollins was advertised to return and never showed up must have ruined many a mood (we do hope everything is okay with him).

#1 Best: More than 1 WWE SmackDown Superstar pays tribute to their fallen comrade, AEW star Brodie Lee

#SmackDown Women's Champion @SashaBanksWWE has encountered an obstacle in this tag team match... a negative one! pic.twitter.com/9lqE7jV4Om — WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2021

That was cute mention of Amanda and Nolan by Big E. #Smackdown — _denisesalcedo (@_denisesalcedo) January 2, 2021

Even though Brodie Lee technically worked for a rival company on paper, Luke Harper shared the locker room with much of the current WWE SmackDown roster, and they all paid their tribute to their fallen comrade in their unique way.

The most obvious reference to Brodie Lee on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown came from Big E, who mentioned Amanda and Nolan. But, if you check out the Tweet above, there is a mention of Negative One, which was the moniker assumed by the newest member of The Dark Order, Brodie Lee's son.

And that is not all. Otis hit a discus clothesline whereas Cesaro hit a sidewalk slam as a nod to their locker room brother. It was very touching to see how much Brodie Lee means to each member of the WWE SmackDown locker room, and while it wasn't an out and out tribute like AEW Dynamite was, it was still very special in its own way.

It is great to see how much of an impact Brodie Lee had in the lives of the WWE SmackDown roster and the pro wrestling fraternity overall. Rest in peace.