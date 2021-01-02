SmackDown Results: Top Champions attacked; Superstar returns after hiatus

Roman Reigns kicked off the first SmackDown of 2021 with Jey Uso and Paul Heyman following him to the ring. Roman wished the viewers a happy new year before praising Uso and his dedication to helping Reigns win. Kevin Owens' music hit and he walked out but Roman had the crew cut his music short.

Owens said Roman should be embarrassed about what Roman and Uso had to do to beat him at TLC. Owens called Roman a little "b*tch" and said he would face Uso in a match tonight after which, 'his family will not have anything to celebrate'.

Big E vs. King Corbin on SmackDown

Big E had the advantage early with a near fall before taking a big clothesline. Corbin was hit with the Big Ending and was about to finish the match when Sami Zayn attacked him.

The Knights of the Lone Wolf and Sami wiped out Big E in the ring until Apollo Crews came out to the rescue before we headed for a break.

Result: DNF

Match rating: C

Big E & Apollo Crews vs. King Corbin & Sami Zayn on SmackDown

Back from the break, Apollo and Sami were in the ring before Corbin was tagged in. Corbin and Zayn were taking turns in the ring while Crews was in trouble before being sent outside where the Knights attacked him.

Zayn kept Crews from making the tag but he managed to reach Big E eventually. Corbin was in as well and was hit with a big suplex and a splash from the champ. Corbin managed to get the Deep Six in but Big E kicked out.

Apollo came back in while Zayn almost hit Corbin after getting the tag. Corbin and Zayn got into an argument and Corbin left with the Knights before Crews hit his finisher for the win on SmackDown.

Result: Big E & Apollo Crews def. King Corbin & Sami Zayn on SmackDown

Match rating: B