Best and worst of AEW Dynamite - Major name signs with the company, Big mistake with Chris Jericho?

This week, one of the scariest performers in pro wrestling made her AEW Dynamite debut.

AEW Dynamite wasn't a fantastic show, but it certainly was a very solid show indeed.

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Abadon has to be the scariest wrestler in pro wrestling today

AEW Dynamite this week was an alright show, but I guess it was one of those 'calm before the storm' episodes eventually leading up to Fyter Fest. I'm not implying that this week's episode of AEW Dynamite wasn't worth watching because it certainly was, but it wouldn't be the end of the world if you missed it.

So, let's look at this week's episode and check out what worked and what did not, then. Be sure to let me know your thoughts and views in the comments section below.

So, without further ado, I present the best and worst of AEW Dynamite, for your reading pleasure.

#1 Best: Ricky Starks arrives in AEW from the NWA

We had Ricky Starks on Sportskeeda's Instagram not long ago, fielding questions from wrestling fans across the world (the entire session has been embedded at the end of the article), when he told us that he would be parting ways with the NWA. Little did we know back then that he would not only show up in AEW but take on Cody Rhodes for the AEW TNT Championship, the modern version of the television title.

And now, we have learned that Ricky Starks has signed with AEW in what has to be one of the best feel-good stories in a while.

Advertisement

As for Cody Rhodes, the man has been creating new stars on a regular basis and one can't take away the fact that he is leading from the front, much like John Cena did when he had the WWE United States Championship and held an Open Challenge every week.

I look forward to Cody Rhodes and his challenges every week on AEW Dynamite and I'd say they are even more exciting than the upcoming match with Jake Hager, even though I have no doubt that it'll be great too.

1 / 5 NEXT