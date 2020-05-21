Best and worst of AEW Dynamite- Possible spoiler for Mike Tyson segment at Double or Nothing, Potential injury?

The AEW Champion does not have his title anymore

Did AEW do a good enough job in getting us excited for Double or Nothing? If you're asking me for an answer, then I would have to say yes, despite the issues that I faced with the AEW broadcast through the course of the night.

Hey @FiteTV the quality of AEW is terrible right now. Buffering, audio cut out etc. Is this really what I’m paying for monthly? — animal crossing is my life now (@JoshLoosley1) May 21, 2020

FITE TV's broadcast skipped in several places and there were several audio issues, but I'm not going to list that as a 'worst' because my colleagues who watched the show on TNT assured me that the issue was only FITE TV specific, and those who watched AEW on TNT faced no such problem. So, with that said, let me jump right into my 'Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite' review then.

#1 Best: Jake Roberts and Arn Anderson square off in AEW in 2020

AEW factoid on these two greats: Jake & Arn never had a singles bout (this was discussed in the locker room a few months ago). Only time I believe they were in the same match came in the 1989 Royal Rumble & they weren't in the ring at the same time. Can't wait until Wednesday! https://t.co/vvpGF72YbZ — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) May 17, 2020

We all know that for all that he's achieved in the world of boxing, Mike Tyson's name will always be associated with pro wrestling as well because of everything he did during the Attitude Era with Stone Cold Steve Austin. Tyson is someone who has a great deal of respect and admiration for the art of wrestling and no, I wouldn't be wholly surprised if Jake Roberts unleashes his snake on him.

Also, can we just appreciate the fact that Jake Roberts and Arn Anderson got to square off in the ring and cut promos on each other on AEW Dynamite? If this was the only segment advertised for AEW this week, it would be worth the price of admission (which isn't much on FITE TV).

But yes, Mike Tyson and a certain snake could certainly tussle at AEW Double or Nothing, or so it seemed from the way that this week's show was presented.