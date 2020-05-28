Mike Tyson and Chris Jericho are slowly building up to a match

AEW Dynamite was a fantastic show from start to finish, in my personal opinion. AEW continued the momentum that they had built up at Double or Nothing, a show that was praised by professional wrestling fans worldwide and the fallout episode of Dynamite was a spectacular affair indeed.

My colleagues informed me that WWE NXT was a spectacular show as well, and so if you have a moment I would love for you guys to sound off in the section below and let me know which show you watched and how much you liked watching it. Isn't it great that we are spoiled for choice on Wednesday nights and thanks to FITE TV and the WWE Network, we can watch the other show on demand whenever we may choose to do so?

So, without further ado let me start my AEW Dynamite review with what happened at the end of the show.

#1 Best: AEW builds to Tyson vs. Jericho

I love the fact that AEW is acknowledging the fact that stars in their roster are WWE Superstars because these are men who have come with a legacy. And so Matt Hardy taps into his WWE persona when it is necessary and yes, Mike Tyson vs. Chris Jericho is being built based on an angle from RAW from a decade ago.

Mike Tyson along with Henry Cejudo, Rashad Evans and Vitor Belfort, among others, just showed up on AEW Dynamite (pro wrestling). pic.twitter.com/6JhpWC1uUU — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 28, 2020

Listen, Mike Tyson and Chris Jericho are mainstream names and even people who are not necessarily fans of boxing or professional wrestling may be aware of them. In a way, this is a massive crossover fight that should make a lot more people who weren't necessarily watching AEW fans of the product.

More Mike Tyson and his famous MMA friends getting into it with Le Champion pic.twitter.com/DnRnA1eOuY — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 28, 2020

This is, by far, the biggest angle that the promotion has seen yet by a long margin.