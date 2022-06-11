Best and Worst of SmackDown: Backstage reason behind title change, Big mistake made with Money in the Bank storyline?

The first episode of SmackDown after Hell in a Cell 2022 was interesting because the only match from SmackDown at Hell in a Cell didn't get featured this week.

Either way, the build-up to Money in the Bank 2022 has begun and is in full swing. Two qualifiers took place and one match to determine Roman Reigns' next opponent. There were quite a few ups and downs this week, so let's take a look at the highlights and low points of SmackDown this week:

#3. Best: Gunther's Intercontinental title win

Gunther is the new Intercontinental Champion. It was a predictable decision, but the right one to make nonetheless. He has been steamrolling through the competition since debuting on SmackDown, and Ludwig Kaiser compliments him rather than deterring his progress.

It was reported that WWE's influential people have been impressed with him over his diet and physical transformation ahead of his main roster debut. It appears as though separating him from Imperium was the right call.

The report is likely the reason why WWE decided to instantly put the Intercontinental title on Gunther just two months after his main roster debut.

#2. Worst: The finish to an incredible match on SmackDown

As mentioned, the build-up to Money in the Bank 2022 has begun. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus had their first qualifying match that ended in a non-finish after both men were counted out and they also used steel chairs on each other.

It seems as though WWE has renewed the storyline between the two real-life friends ahead of Money in the Bank and will likely be short-term with an immediate payoff. The match was incredible, but the finish left a sour taste in our mouths.

It was a big mistake made in the Money in the Bank storyline on SmackDown.

#2. Best: A powerful return for Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans made her in-ring return after 16 months and faced Xia Li in the first Women's Money in the Bank qualifying match. Evans was always going to win, but it was admittedly surprising when she won as quickly as she did.

Either way, these "sudden" finishes can prove to be great when done occasionally, and this was a credible finish one could hope for. While it was at the expense of Xia Li, Lacey Evans looked great upon her return to the ring.

#1. Worst: Ronda Rousey's segment

Ronda Rousey's segment on SmackDown was weak. Her promo wasn't the strongest, and Shotzi, who she squashed in seconds earlier last month, came out to challenge her.

It led to a championship contender's match where Rousey comfortably picked up the win before her Money in the Bank opponent Natalya came out to put the sharpshooter on her. Natalya vs Rousey isn't that exciting a direction, and it was perhaps the low point of SmackDown this week.

#1. Best: Riddle earning an undisputed Universal title shot

Riddle faced Sami Zayn in the main event this week, with the stipulation that if he lost, he would be barred from the blue brand. If he wins, he will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal title.

It was a good match between two stars whose stock is high right now, and Zayn looked great in defeat. While Riddle is taking the next big step in his career he isn't going to beat Roman Reigns next week, he certainly could prove to be a worthy-enough opponent for WWE to consider him a future world champion.

