Best and Worst of Crown Jewel 2022: Popular star set to hold title until WrestleMania 39, Huge mistake made with Lashley vs Lesnar (November 5, 2022)

Crown Jewel 2022 was certainly an interesting mixed bag of an event. While the first half of the show was filled with predictable finishes and underwhelming matches, the second half of Crown Jewel was filled with incredible bouts and finishes.

A special mention to Braun Strowman vs. Omos, which delivered in a big way despite being the least-anticipated match on the card for many. A special mention should go out to Bray Wyatt's incredible promo as well as the big tease with Alexa Bliss.

Let's get right into the ups and downs of an interesting show in Saudi Arabia:

#3. Best: The Last Woman Standing Match at Crown Jewel

Bianca Belair beat Bayley definitively at Crown Jewel in what was an incredible Last Woman Standing match. Belair has now beaten Bayley inside Hell in a Cell, in a ladder match, and now the last woman standing match.

It was a brilliantly executed match from start to finish, and the ending was cleverly done as Bayley got trapped and was unable to make it to the ten count - protecting her in the process while keeping the title on Belair.

From the look of things, The EST of WWE isn't going to lose the title until WrestleMania 39, at the very least. As of now, her rumored opponent is Charlotte Flair, which means that she could even hold the title for over a year.

#2. Worst: The sloppy finish of Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar rematch

The finish of Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar II at Crown Jewel saw Lashley apply The Hurt Lock before Lesnar went down, leading the referee to count to three in favor of The Beast Incarnate.

While we understand that the finish and the post-match attack were meant to protect Lashley, but the execution wasn't done well, as The All Mighty's shoulders were not completely down before the referee counted three, which means that this finish was a big mistake on WWE's part.

With that said, we're sure that WWE can learn from their mistakes for the inevitable trilogy bout.

#2. Best: The Undisputed Tag Team title match

In what was the first great match of the night, The Usos would defeat The Brawling Brutes at Crown Jewel 2022. It was a great bit of storytelling, and the injury of Jey Uso changed the complexion of the match.

The Usos and The Brawling Brutes gave it their all, and despite the match not being perfect, the pace was great, and it worked out well in the end. The Champions have one more obstacle this Friday on SmackDown when they face The New Day.

If they win, they will surpass The New Day's record to become the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history.

#1. Worst: An odd way to finish a grudge match

The Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross steel cage match at Crown Jewel 2022 was a bit of a mixed bag. While it wasn't surprising that Scarlett managed to interfere despite the steel cage stipulation being made to prevent her, the finish made her look bad.

Just as the match was picking up, McIntyre was attacked with a spray to his eyes. However, he still managed to win in the nick of time due to a miscalculation from Scarlett. It was a bad way to end a grudge match, and it just felt underwhelming as a whole.

#1. Best: Logan Paul's incredible performance in the main event

Logan Paul put on his best performance yet in the main event of Crown Jewel 2022. He proved that he belonged when he made Roman Reigns take him seriously.

It wasn't just the high-flying spots but the attention to detail Logan Paul has when it comes to the storytelling aspect of the business as well. Reigns was hardly even the main focus of the match, but he still walked out with the title intact, as expected.

The addition of Jake Paul confronting The Usos added to the drama, and at nearly 25 minutes, the main event was delivered. A big shoutout to Logan Paul for his incredible performance at Crown Jewel 2022.

