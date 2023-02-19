Elimination Chamber 2023 was the last premium live event stop on the road to WrestleMania 39, and what a show it was. With the marquee matches for WrestleMania 39 confirmed and major matches being teased, we are likely in for an incredible road to the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

There were ups and downs with Elimination Chamber 2023 - featuring moments of incredible storytelling to moments that made little to no sense. While it wasn't perfect, it certainly ended on a great note with a huge main event. So what were the best and worst aspects of the Chamber show? Keep reading to find out!

#3. Best: The incredible main event

The main event was as dramatic as you would expect. WWE made sure to milk the initial reaction for what it was worth - only beginning the match minutes after both men stepped in the ring.

The pro-Sami Zayn crowd suffered disappointment as Jey Uso returned and inadvertently cost Sami his match against Roman Reigns. Kevin Owens' return only means that he will team up with Sami to face The Usos at WrestleMania. But the finish of the bout left the door for Reigns vs. Zayn to happen at some point in 2024.

#2. Worst: Lazy booking for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

This was one of the laziest-booked matches we have seen in a while at Elimination Chamber. Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley 3 was supposed to serve as a conclusion, with the winner going on to face Bray Wyatt. Brock Lesnar got himself DQ'd and seemingly threw all those plans out of the window.

Why tease a match with no roadmap to get to it? It seems like there is no direction to go apart from a fourth match between the two titans, and we have no idea how things will play out.

#2. Best: The Men's Elimination Chamber match

The Men's Elimination Chamber match was fantastic - we could even argue that it was the best Chamber match in years. Montez Ford and Bronson Reed got an incredible showing. Despite the latter being eliminated first, he got a genuine reaction for his performance, while Montez Ford went all-out and was close to winning.

The order of eliminations wasn't bad either, and almost every superstar who was in the match looked great in the process. Even Logan Paul's interference and attack on Seth Rollins was a huge plus.

#1. Worst: A botch-filled mixed tag team match

The mixed tag team match at Elimination Chamber saw The Grit couple Beth Phoenix and Edge team up to face Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor. The reactions to the match were great, especially since Edge and Beth are Canadians.

However, the match itself disappointed, in the sense that it was filled with botches. There were multiple botches in a short space of 14 minutes, and it was an overall disappointment.

#1. Best: Asuka as Bianca Belair's WrestleMania opponent

Asuka won the Women's Elimination Chamber match and has become the first woman to win the Money in the Bank, the Royal Rumble, and the Elimination Chamber. It was a fantastic performance by The Empress of Tomorrow, albeit a little predictable.

Raquel Rodriguez got a good showing, while Liv Morgan got only an average showing. But Asuka winning the Chamber was the right decision and an absolute "best" for us! We can't wait to see how Bianca Belair vs. Asuka plays out at the grandest stage of them all!

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes