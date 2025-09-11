Best and Worst of John Cena’s WWE Retirement Tour so far

Only a few appearances are left, and after this, John Cena's WWE retirement tour will end. The Franchise Player has stated that he will never step inside the squared circle to compete again. So far, the farewell tour of The Cenation Leader has witnessed many major moments.In this article, we will discuss the best and worst moments that have happened so far in Cena's retirement tour in the Stamford-based promotion.#5. Worst: Heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025Wrestle Ops @WrestleOpsLINKJohn Cena apologizes to the kid he went off on during his heel promo in Belgium earlier this year: “I’m sorry, I was having a bad day.”Despite being one of the biggest heel turns in WWE history, Triple H failed miserably at executing John Cena's heel turn, making it one of the worst moments in his final run. The Last Real Champion sold his soul to The Rock and turned against Cody Rhodes.Also, Travis Scott's inclusion in this entire angle seems pointless. Later, Cena dethroned The American Nightmare and became the 17-time world champion. Suddenly, a few days before SummerSlam, WWE dropped the villainous gimmick of Cena and turned him into a babyface again.Now, fans are enjoying his final run and feeling more emotionally connected to the veteran. This shows that the poor execution of his character switch was one of the worst things that happened in his WWE retirement tour.#4. Best: Becoming a 17-time world championFor years, fans demanded a 17th World Title reign for John Cena, and finally, their wish was fulfilled in this retirement run. By becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cena broke records and became a 17-time world champion.Earlier, he tied the record of Ric Flair, but now he holds a record of his own. Cena becoming the record-breaking champion is truly one of the best moments, not only in the farewell tour but also in 2025 entirely.#3. Worst: No torch-passing momentsJohn Cena is one of the biggest stars in the history of the sports entertainment juggernaut. We are all aware that there will be no Cena after this year, but despite that, there weren't any torch-passing moments during this retirement tour, except for Rhodes beating Cena at SummerSlam.WWE has mainly focused on creating a nostalgic feeling for fans by bringing back Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton as opponents for The Cenation Leader. So far, only Logan Paul is the younger talent that the veteran has faced.This seems to be the worst part of John Cena's retirement run, as torch-passing moments help WWE to uplift their younger talents and elevate them to main event status.#2. Best: The return of Brock Lesnar at SummerSlamBefore making his return at SummerSlam 2025, Brock Lesnar was last seen in 2023 at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The chances of Lesnar's comeback seemed slim until Triple H finally decided to bring him back for John Cena's retirement tour.The Beast's return at SummerSlam was a true shock for fans, making it the best moment in Cena's final run. The Mayor of Suplex City has always been a box-office draw for WWE. His addition to Cena's farewell tour makes it even more interesting to watch.#1. Worst: Losing the Undisputed WWE Title too earlyWrestle Ops @WrestleOpsLINKJohn Cena’s reign as Undisputed Champion has officially come to an end at 105 days.Soon after Cena became a babyface star again, fans were firmly behind The Last Real Champion and were not willing to see him lose his title at SummerSlam. The star also delivered one of the best performances of his career against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025, but despite this, he lost the Undisputed Title.The title loss at The Biggest Party of the Summer seems to be the worst decision to make, as it appears that Cena's final World Title run ended too early.Even Rhodes went on hiatus after becoming Champion due to Hollywood commitments. This makes it even worse, and instead of changing the title, the company could have kept the title on John Cena's shoulder for another one or two months.