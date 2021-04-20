Best & Worst of RAW: 13-Time Champion gets suspended, Big mistake made in WWE Title feud

This week's episode of RAW will, unfortunately, go down as one of the weaker ones this year. While there was a lot that happened in the show, there wasn't too much in the way of storyline progression.

What's shocking about the handling of the post-WrestleMania season is the complete lack of debuts, or even returns, for that matter. Either way, the build to WrestleMania Backlash is on, and RAW was a mixed bag with its ups and downs.

Let's jump right into the best & worst of RAW:

#3. Best: Charlotte Flair's ruthless heel side on RAW

Certain superstars in WWE are simply better as heels than they are babyfaces. Edge's recent run was an example of that. While he will always be loved and admired by the WWE Universe, he's better off being a heel as it's a role that comes more naturally to him.

The same goes for Charlotte Flair. Given the number of times she has flip-flopped between being a heel and face, she's likely giving The Big Show a run for his money. But the decision to have Flair return as a heel was a great one, in hindsight.

Charlotte Flair lost to Asuka thanks to Rhea Ripley in the main event of RAW. While losing to The Empress is a rare occurrence for Flair, it was the aftermath that left the biggest impact.

RAW ended with Charlotte Flair assaulting a referee, and the commentators said that she will get a hefty fine for doing so. It was confirmed that Flair was fined $100,000 and suspended indefinitely.

We fully expect the RAW Women's Title match at WrestleMania Backlash to be a Triple Threat. While The Queen doesn't need to win the RAW Women's Title, it wouldn't be surprising to see her win her 14th overall title.

We hope that Charlotte Flair continues this run, as it could end up being the best of her career.

