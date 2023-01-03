It was a solid episode of RAW to open the year in 2023. 2022 proved to be a promising year for WWE, and fans are excited to see where the new regime takes the company.

As for the first RAW of the year, it was a good one - even if it wasn't necessarily perfect. Here are the biggest ups and downs of the first episode of 2023:

#3. Best: Dominik Mysterio's hilarious post-prison release promo

Dominik Mysterio cut a borderline-hilarious promo this week. Judgment Day was noticeably absent from the show, which is a good sign when fans notice - because it means they are relevant.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have been part of why the stable has been so relevant. This week, the 25-year-old cut a promo after getting released from 'prison,' teasing a character change and paying tribute to Razor Ramon and Eddie Guerrero.

We love the character progression that Dominik has been making.

#2. Worst: No superstar is allowed to get comeuppance over The Bloodline

We are aware that Kevin Owens and John Cena got the better of Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on SmackDown recently. Still, this episode of RAW showed the unparalleled dominance of The Bloodline.

After causing chaos, two matches were booked - Elias vs. Solo Sikoa and Kevin Owens & The Street Profits vs. Sami Zayn & The Usos. Unsurprisingly, the Bloodline won both bouts.

It's a bit odd that absolutely nobody can get comeuppance over The Bloodline, which severely reduces Kevin Owens' credibility as Roman Reigns' opponent.

#2. Best: A great impromptu tag team match on RAW

Becky Lynch confronted Damage CTRL this week, and because she didn't have her phone with her, she went up against the Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY & Dakota Kai in a handicap match.

"Michin" Mia Yim would appear and team up with Lynch. Unfortunately, for the babyfaces, they were outsmarted, with IYO SKY getting the pin for her team.

It was a fun match, with four great competitors and the perfect pacing.

#1. Worst: An eerie but bizarre end to the RAW Women's Title match

Alexa Bliss lost all control of herself during the RAW Women's title match against Bianca Belair. At first, it was a mysterious masked person at ringside, and then Bray Wyatt's Firefly logo was the straw that broke the camel's back.

Bliss snapped and attacked the referee, getting herself disqualified. She then assaulted Bianca Belair. She later indicated on the show that the feud was far from over. Perhaps the two will face off at the 2023 Royal Rumble?

#1. Best: The main event of RAW

Austin Theory and Seth Rollins went at it in an excellent United States Championship match. It was the perfect main event and the best showing that Austin Theory has had in a while.

Theory got the win in the first place as the referee was taken out by mistake, but it's a big sign that the 25-year-old will have a great year in 2023.

