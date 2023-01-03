United States Champion Austin Theory successfully retained his title against Seth Rollins on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Seth Rollins and Austin Theory have been involved in an intense rivalry of late. Their feud started with the youngster unsuccessfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. However, he redeemed himself by winning the title at Survivor Series against Bobby Lashley and then-champion Rollins.

The back-and-forth match had plenty of good spots and close finishes. Many instances in the match indicated that fans might get to see the title change hands. Midway through the match, The Visionary hurt his leg, which played a big part in determining the outcome of the contest.

It looked over when Rollins hit a pedigree on Theory, but his injured leg prevented him from going for the cover immediately. By the time he went to cover Theory, the youngster kicked out of it.

During the closing moments of the match, Seth Rollins went for the Stomp, but Austin Theory evaded and hit a low blow followed by a chop block. Theory then hit A-Town Down for the win.

With Theory successfully defending his title against the former WWE Champion, it will be interesting to see who his next challenger will be.

