It was the RAW before Elimination Chamber 2023, and what a show it was. It was certainly filled with ups and downs, but WWE largely did an excellent job in the build-up to Elimination Chamber 2023 - especially considering that there were only three episodes to do so.

More matches were made official, while more teases for WrestleMania 39 happened as well. Here are the best and worst aspects of RAW this week:

#3. Best: The Cody Rhodes-Sami Zayn segment on RAW

We had another unforgettable segment with Cody Rhodes on RAW - this time involving Sami Zayn. The latter, who invaded the red brand this week and called out Cody Rhodes to ask him to clarify his comments about potentially facing him.

It was a great bit of character work, with Sami Zayn being brutally honest about his chances against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. Cody told him to finish his story, but it didn't mean that Sami Zayn would win this Sunday.

However, it was a clear tease of a future feud between the two post-WrestleMania 39.

#2. Worst: Liv Morgan getting submitted

The women of RAW and SmackDown will go to war inside the Elimination Chamber this Saturday to determine Bianca Belair's WrestleMania 39 opponent.

Asuka won for her team at the expense of SmackDown's Liv Morgan, who suffered a crushing defeat along with Natalya and Raquel Rodriguez.

We can only hope that Morgan has a better showing in her fourth chamber outing.

#2. Best: Otis and MMM

Maximum Male Models' agent Maxxine Dupri approached Otis. She said that they wanted somebody to be the face of MMM, and Otis seemed to fit the profile.

Get ready for Otis to become "Otees" and the possible leader of the faction. Unfortunately, for Chad Gable, it will probably be the end of Alpha Academy.

#1. Worst: An ordinary main event with extraordinary talent

The main event of RAW was a WrestleMania-caliber match. Bianca Belair faced Becky Lynch and Bayley, and if either of the latter two won, they would enter the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

We wondered how it would work since Becky Lynch already faced Bianca Belair last year at WrestleMania, while Bayley had a feud against the women's champion in the summer of 2022.

Bianca Belair won in what was just an ordinary match. It was okay, but there's nothing to go crazy about, given its position in the main event.

#1. Best: The Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley segment

Brock Lesnar came out on RAW for a contract signing with Bobby Lashley. We know how things usually play out in contract signings, but we were surprised at how well-handled this was.

Bobby Lashley showed a bit of cowardice by having security and his own table at the entrance ramp. However, it turned out to be a ploy, as he destroyed Lesnar in the process.

If you were wondering how this will play out until WrestleMania, we urge you to rewatch the backstage segment between Rick Boogs and Elias. There, MVP was seen with Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, teasing The Hurt Business reunion.

