Best and worst of RAW (February 12, 2024): Bronson Reed suffers massive upset; WWE star’s losing streak continues and more

The February 12, 2024, edition of RAW saw several WWE Superstars continue their path towards Elimination Chamber: Perth. There was action, drama, and everything in between on this week's star-stacked edition of the red brand.

From R-Truth's hilarious back-and-forth with The Judgment Day to Bronson Reed's shocking defeat at the hands of Bobby Lashley, let's take a look at some of the best and worst moments from WWE's flagship show this week.

#6. Worst: Bronson Reed fails to qualify for the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match

Bronson Reed had a huge opportunity to compete in front of his friends and family in Australia. Unfortunately, the big man failed to qualify for the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match during this week's episode of RAW.

Reed lost the second-round qualifier to Bobby Lashley after an impressive battle. The former NXT North American Champion apologized to his fans and family in a social media post.

According to reports, Reed and his wife are expecting the arrival of their baby, hence the reason behind him not working the upcoming premium live event.

#5. Best: Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley take out Nia Jax

Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley seems to be the direction for WrestleMania XL. The Man delivered an emotional promo on RAW this week. Lynch talked about the perils of being a WWE Superstar. She was interrupted by Nia Jax, who mocked her.

Rhea Ripley showed up soon afterward and engaged in a brawl with her Elimination Chamber 2024 opponent. The segment saw a staredown between Mami and The Man before both women worked together to take out The Irresistible Force.

#4. Worst: Sami Zayn's losing streak continues

Sami Zayn was the closing act at the Elimination Chamber 2023. This year, the former Honorary Uce is not even competing in a high-profile match at the PLE. Zayn lost the qualifying match to Randy Orton last week on SmackDown.

The losing streak continued for The Underdog from the Underground as he suffered a defeat at the hands of Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event of RAW this week. A dejected Sami Zayn was helped by Cody Rhodes, who took care of Drew McIntyre and Nakamura after the match.

#3. Best: Jey Uso gets a match against Gunther next week on RAW

Jey Uso remains one of the top superstars on Monday Night RAW. The YEET Master challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship last week on the red brand. The match was made official for next week tonight.

Jey and The New Day scored a huge win over Imperium in their six-man tag team match on the show this week. It remains to be seen if Main Event Jey Uso will get the same outcome when he clashes with The Ring General next Monday.

#2. Worst: R-Truth is not in The Judgment Day

R-Truth defeated JD McDonagh in a "Loser Leaves Judgment Day" match two months ago on the red brand. His inclusion led to some of the most entertaining angles witnessed on WWE television.

However, Damian Priest told Truth this week that he was never a part of the fearsome faction. The group tried to take out the former 24/7 Champion until D-Generation X...umm, DIY arrived to make the save.

Honorable Mention: LA Knight advances to the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match

LA Knight gets closer and closer to his goal of winning a world title. The Megastar defeated Ivar following a highly physical match-up on RAW to advance to the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match, where he will join five other men.

#1. Best: Seth Rollins' offer to Cody Rhodes

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes almost threw fists during their confrontation with The Rock and Roman Reigns at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event. All four men also appeared during the teaser for The Show of Shows.

The Visionary and The American Nightmare got together on RAW this week for a promo. After letting Cody know that he cannot take on The Bloodline alone, Rollins proposed acting as a "shield" for his former opponent to a huge pop from the crowd.

It remains to be seen if The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes will take place at WrestleMania XL.

Which was your favorite moment from the latest episode of RAW? Sound off in the comments section below!

