3 Ways Cody Rhodes can get revenge on The Rock for slapping him at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event

The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes across the face at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event, drawing first blood in the highly-anticipated multi-man program also involving The Bloodline and Seth Rollins. The Visionary came to The American Nightmare’s aid, but the four men were separated by WWE officials.

Cody knows his Road to WrestleMania 40 will be difficult. As Rollins mentioned tonight on RAW, The American Nightmare has to face the collective threat of The Bloodline and The Rock on his path to finishing the story.

Here are three ways Cody Rhodes can get revenge on The Rock and (possibly) get the upper hand on The Bloodline:

#3. Slap The Rock across the face

The world saw how Roman Reigns dragged the Rhodes Family first at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event. The Tribal Chief called both Cody and his father “irrelevant.” This uncalled-for insult triggered a response from Rhodes.

CM Punk was asked to comment on the drama following the escalation between The Rock and Cody. The Straight Edge Superstar said he would’ve decked The Great One in the face if he was in Cody’s place. Punk’s comment got a huge pop from the crowd.

The two-time Royal Rumble winner may need to keep the words in mind and act accordingly the next time he comes face-to-face with The Rock.

#2. Cody Rhodes teams up with Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins stood up to The Rock and Roman Reigns after the slap that was heard around the world. All three men exchanged some harsh words before they were separated by RAW and SmackDown General Managers Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis.

The Visionary seemingly confirmed rumors of a tag team match featuring himself, Cody Rhodes, Rock, and Reigns tonight on RAW when he asked The American Nightmare to join forces with him against the two members of the Anoa'i family.

We didn’t get Cody’s answer, but we know it’s a yes.

#1. 'Shield 2.0 vs. Corporate Bloodline'

Seth Rollins had an interesting choice of words when he proposed to form an alliance with Cody Rhodes against The Rock and Roman Reigns on RAW tonight. The Visionary referenced his past partnership with the former Big Dog.

The only problem is that The Corporate Bloodline still has the numbers advantage ahead of the potential tag team match. That being said, the American Nightmare could possibly get Randy Orton and Jey Uso to help him fend off Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

Sounds like a great line-up for Survivor Series: WarGames 2024!

