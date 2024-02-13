Updated Elimination Chamber match card (February 12, 2024): Promising star loses spot; Liv Morgan’s revenge starts

Here’s your first look at the updated Elimination Chamber match card after February 12 RAW.

First, Bobby Lashley qualified for the men’s chamber match by defeating Bronson Reed tonight. Reed’s loss came as a shock to fans who were expecting him to compete in his home country of Australia at the Premium Live Event.

In a social media post, the former NXT North American Champion apologized for failing to punch his ticket to Perth. It remains to be seen if he’ll find his way to the card by winning some sort of a “last chance” match-up.

Next up, Liv Morgan found herself on the Elimination Chamber match card through her defeat of Zoey Stark in the second-round qualifier on RAW. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion got one step closer to gaining her revenge on former tag team partner Rhea Ripley.

Fans in Australia will also see LA Knight in action. The Megastar defeated Ivar of the Viking Raiders to qualify for the chamber match. That leaves only two spots in the chamber match to be filled when Kevin Owens takes on Dominik Mysterio and Logan Paul tests his mettle against The Miz this Friday on SmackDown.

Below is the updated Elimination Chamber match card as of Monday, February 12

The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate – Tag team match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. 3 TBD – Elimination Chamber match for a Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania XL

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax – Singles match for the Women's World Championship

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. 2 TBD – Elimination Chamber match for a World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania XL

Cody Rhodes to compete on the final RAW before Elimination Chamber: Perth? Know his opponent

Cody Rhodes is set for a blockbuster match on the final RAW before the upcoming Premium Live Event. The American Nightmare will square off against former tag team partner Drew McIntyre.

Both men once again came to blows on RAW tonight after McIntyre arrived in the ring to assault Sami Zayn. Cody showed up to fend off the attack from the Scottish Warrior and Shinsuke Nakamura.

It remains to be seen which of the two former tag team partners will come out looking strong next week on the red brand.

