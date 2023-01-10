It was the second RAW of 2022, and what an episode it was! Not only did the pace build up organically and perfectly, but the segments and matches, except for a few, seemed well-placed, and it ended on the right note.

The show took a while to pick up, but fans got a lot of quality storytelling in the process. The build-up to the Royal Rumble 2023 is underway, and here were the ups and downs of the red brand!

#3. Best: The return of Bobby Lashley and the Hurt Business tease

Bobby Lashley returned after being fired by Adam Pearce a few weeks ago after assaulting a referee. He took out United States Champion Austin Theory, making his intentions known. It was a great return, but later, in a backstage segment, MVP revealed that he was the one who got him reinstated.

He suggested reuniting The Hurt Business. While Lashley has a lot of respect for MVP, he doesn't seem to be over the betrayal that happened last year after WrestleMania 38.

The character consistency seems impeccable, as fans are also looking forward to seeing the direction of this story on RAW.

#2. Worst: "Michin" Mia Yim brought back to RAW to be an enhancement talent?

Mia Yim, aka Michin, lost to Damage CTRL leader Bayley on the latest episode of RAW. However, without Becky Lynch, she decided to foolishly confront the trio backstage before getting assaulted again.

The question that remains at the end of the segment is whether Mia Yim was brought back to be an enhancement talent. That seems to be the case, which is a shame, given how talented she is.

#2. Best: Seth Rollins and Austin Theory's great segment

Seth Rollins and Austin Theory had a good segment on RAW this week. It was a classic babyface-heel dynamic that has come to the point where fans may not even have realized that Rollins has quietly turned babyface again.

It was a good look for both men involved, and it remains to be seen what's next for both of them as they prepare for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match.

#1. Worst: Wasteful Alexa Bliss-Uncle Howdy segment

Alexa Bliss came out this week to address her attack on Bianca Belair on the previous episode of RAW. She cut a good promo, stating that it wasn't Bray Wyatt or Uncle Howdy that she needed to be scared of, it was her.

This transitioned into a small video package before Uncle Howdy made his physical presence. However, it was immediately cut off into commercials, and when RAW returned, the segment was over.

It felt a bit wasteful for such an important segment.

#1. Best: The epic Judgment Day performance

A special shoutout to Montez Ford, who put on an epic performance in his own right. However, Damian Priest was the star as he helped carry The Judgment Day into the number one contendership for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

However, there were suggestions throughout the show that the tag team titles could be split, and that Judgment will only challenge for the RAW Tag Team Championship.

It was indicated that the tag team titles will be separated again on three different occasions. The first time Adam Pearce mentioned it briefly in a backstage segment, and the second time by Kevin Patrick. The third time was when The Usos held up only the red titles in front of the victorious Judgment Day.

Dominik's prison character was established as well, and WWE spent a good portion of TV time investing in The Judgment Day. They deserved the win after a sensational performance.

What did you make of RAW this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

