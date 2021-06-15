Best & Worst of RAW before Hell in a Cell 2021: Underutilized star to earn a title shot, Big mistake made in WrestleMania 34 rematch?

It was the RAW before Hell in a Cell, which means that we're just six days away from the pay-per-view. Next week's episode of the red brand will begin the official build to WWE Money in the Bank 2021, but let's not go that far.

RAW was interesting this week, but perhaps not the strongest of the four episodes leading up to Hell in a Cell. Here were the ups and downs of RAW.

#3 Best: Nikki Cross' unexpected winning streak on RAW

Is there ANYONE riding more momentum right now on #WWERaw than @NikkiCrossWWE?! pic.twitter.com/rUKE4g8Dzc — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 15, 2021

Before May, Nikki Cross was arguably one of the most underutilized female superstars on RAW. She struggled to get TV time, but post-WrestleMania Backlash, she has gotten all of it and more.

It's a bit odd because the primary RAW Women's Championship storyline is centered around Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair. Asuka has taken an obvious step back, but Nikki Cross' presence remains surprising four weeks later.

It all started with two consecutive weeks where Nikki Cross "defeated" Rhea Ripley and then Charlotte Flair after the two top-tier women couldn't finish her in two minutes.

The following week on RAW, she pinned the Champion Rhea Ripley thanks to chaos between the latter and Charlotte Flair, instantly setting her up for a future title shot. On tonight's episode, she faced Charlotte Flair once again, with Rhea Ripley at ringside.

Throughout all this time, Nikki Cross has only been winning. Sure, this week's victory against Charlotte Flair was a count-out, and only one of those four victories was a pinfall, but it's clear that she's getting a RAW Women's title shot soon.

It's a fun injection into an otherwise average storyline between two top women. Rhea Ripley faced Asuka once again and put her away. The Japanese star has dominated the RAW Women's title picture for nearly a full year, which is why she deserves some time away.

The big issue is the lack of depth in the RAW Women's division. That's why Asuka is still looming around even though she has little to no chance of competing for the title anytime soon.

Either way, Nikki Cross' overall involvement and the bizarre streak will lead to a title shot. She isn't going to win, but it's a good way to utilize her. She's been the highlight of the Charlotte Flair-Rhea Ripley feud.

