Best and Worst of RAW: Huge rematch teased for John Cena after 7 years, Grand Slam Champion having the weakest run of his WWE career?

It was the go-home edition of RAW before Money in the Bank 2022. There is just one episode of SmackDown before the premium live event, but it's going to be hard to top the red brand this week.

While last week's episode of RAW admittedly had an underwhelming finish, this week made up for it. There were several good storyline progressions. At some points, it even felt like WWE was more focused on building towards SummerSlam.

Either way, it was an excellent start and finish to the show, and these were the ups and downs from RAW this week:

#3. Best: Everything related to John Cena on RAW

Minus the actual promo itself, it felt like everything John Cena did was gold. There wasn't anything wrong with the promo, but it did nothing to further any storylines.

While WWE didn't advertise anything like that, he eventually met the United States Champion Theory. However, another segment later on the show saw him interact with his old SummerSlam opponent Seth Rollins, who reminded Cena that he broke his nose seven years ago.

It seemed like a rematch between the two was teased, which was odd considering that WWE likely has no intention of going through with another Cena vs. Rollins rivalry.

#2. Worst: AJ Styles' current run

AJ Styles has had a complete WWE career, with only a few accolades missing from it. In terms of championships, he has won it all and even has a WrestleMania main event under his belt.

However, there has been an odd trend in his career. He has thrived on SmackDown and somewhat floundered on RAW. While his current run on the red brand isn't as bad as many other stars have had, this might be the weakest run of Styles' career.

He is being protected but not pushed very much. It's unfortunate, but his current feud with The Miz doesn't seem to be doing the job.

#2. Best: Riddle's push and MITB qualification

Riddle's push continues. After a frustrating few days that saw him lose to Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and a failed MITB qualifier match against Omos, he got his redemption this week.

The show opened with an epic battle royal, with the winner receiving a spot in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Riddle walked out as the victor, finally getting his spot in the match.

In all likeliness, he may not even become Mr. Money in the Bank. But expect him to play a crucial role in the match as he continues to get pushed.

#1. Worst: A bland build-up to the RAW Women's title feud

We don't mean to be too critical of this RAW Women's Championship feud because it has had just two episodes to build up to after Rhea Ripley was declared medically uncleared to compete.

This week, Bianca Belair and Carmella had a stand-off in the ring that was average at best. Perhaps putting the latter in a match would have been better, but the fact that the obvious outcome gives fans little reason to worry about the feud.

#1. Best: A great main event on RAW

Becky Lynch was victorious in the RAW main event, which featured the likes of Nikki A.S.H., Doudrop, Shayna Baszler, Xia Li, and Tamina. It was an elimination bout that felt like the best way to decide the final contestant of the Women's MITB ladder match.

Lynch winning was the correct decision, and it helped that the match was great. Despite having several accolades, she is yet to win the coveted briefcase. It will be interesting to see whether Big Time Becks emerges as Ms. Money in the Bank 2022.

