Best and Worst of RAW: Huge WrestleMania 36 rematch takes place, Big mistake made in title picture with 2 top stars

This week's episode of RAW was a very eventful one. While the central storyline seemed to be around a talk show, it's only understandable as there is no world champion to represent the red brand as of this writing.

It's a rare instance, but it just goes to show how much WrestleMania is centered around the Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar "Champion vs. Champion" match. We're only two episodes away from WrestleMania 38, and a match was made official while a few more were teased and will be set in stone soon.

Here were the ups and downs of RAW this week:

#3. Best: The main event of RAW

Kevin Owens' position for WrestleMania remains intact

This week on RAW, Kevin Owens was elated at the fact that Stone Cold Steve Austin accepted his invitation for WrestleMania. He urged Seth Rollins to come up with a plan to get himself on the WrestleMania card, and the four-time world champion seemed to have a plan.

When they went out to the crowd, Rollins revealed that he would host his own talk show, to which Owens responded that there can only be one at The Show of Shows. Seth Rollins agreed and proposed a match between them, with the winner getting to host Steve Austin on the talk show at WrestleMania this year.

While KO refused, Sonya Deville liked the idea and made the match official, leading to an epic WrestleMania 36 rematch as the main event. It delivered, and while Rollins should have won, it was Owens who ultimately picked up the win.

It was a great way to cap off a good episode, and Rollins seems to have something in store planned for him at WrestleMania, especially given how this has turned into a full-blown storyline. Cody Rhodes could be on the horizon.

#2. Worst: Giving away a WrestleMania 36 match on free TV?

Damian Priest picked up a huge win this week

This week on RAW, Damian Priest faced United States Champion Finn Balor in a rematch from two weeks ago. It was a couple of weeks ago when Balor dethroned Priest to end one of the best US Title reigns since 2015 - arguably even the best since John Cena's epic 2015 run.

It led to Damian Priest's heel turn, which was the right direction for the storyline. However, given that the title rematch is likely going to happen at WrestleMania, why put in a forgettable bout on free TV?

The match at The Grandest Stage of Them All could have been made official without having Priest get a win back over Balor. However, it admittedly changes the dynamic of the bout which we expect to be booked for the mega event.

#2. Best: The Street Profits' feud with RK-Bro

Tensions were high as the WrestleMania match was made official

RK-Bro had a celebration that was done by Randy Orton for a change. It was to celebrate their RAW Tag Team title win from last week, and it was interrupted by The Street Profits.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins seemingly teased a heel turn when they informed Orton that their WrestleMania challenge was going to be accepted whether he liked it or not. It was Riddle who was the peacemaker and pointed out that The Profits have a legitimate claim to a tag team title shot as they were the last team to beat RK-Bro.

The match was accepted, and during the singles bout between Riddle and Ford, The Alpha Academy interfered and ran riot. It's a clear indication that the RAW Tag Team title match at WrestleMania will be a triple threat also involving The Alpha Academy - who deserve a spot on the card.

#1. Worst: The Women's Tag Team Title picture

The Women's Tag Team title picture continues to disappoint on RAW and SmackDown with the level of inconsistency. Queen Zelina lost her British accent, and was annoyed with Carmella, presumably for her antics with Corey Graves recently.

The champions keep losing in one way or the other as Liv Morgan beat Zelina this week while Carmella was sitting on Graves' lap. The entire title feud and presentation lacks any seriousness and it's one of the low points of RAW. It's a shame to see a talent like Rhea Ripley in a filler feud at WrestleMania.

#1. Best: Edge's epic character change and promo

Edge cut another spine-chilling promo on RAW this week. Not only is he keeping up with the appearance change from last week, but he has a new theme song as well. "The Other Side" by Alterbridge (who are also behind his original theme song) will be his song for his new character.

Edge continues to display wrestling masterclass that sets him aside from anybody in this generation. Every last detail matters to him, and he spent the entire duration of his promo insulting fans, his opponents, and even himself for the past two years.

Acknowledging his shortcomings to justify his ruthlessness is nothing short of brilliance and the subtleties of his character work must be praised. We can't wait to see AJ Styles return next week and how it plays out on RAW.

