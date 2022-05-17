Best and Worst of RAW: Real reason behind Sasha Banks-Naomi incident, bizarre character change gets a poor reaction, WWE's big mistake with Omos

Welcome to this week's edition of Best and Worst of WWE Monday Night RAW. WWE's build towards Hell in a Cell witnessed a significant speed bump following the Sasha Banks-Naomi fiasco.

As expected, the fallout from RAW heavily features news and updates on what transpired backstage.

The latest episode of the red brand had its hits and misses, and while the off-screen controversies overshadowed the three-hour show, there were still several noteworthy moments to dissect. Let's take a look at what worked and what didn't from RAW:

#3. Worst: Sasha Banks & Naomi's creative frustrations derail WWE's plans

In Vince McMahon's WWE, scripts can be torn at the very last second due to his unpredictable decision-making. However, when talents confront the chairman regarding their creative frustrations, things get really volatile. That's exactly what happened in the case of Sasha Banks and Naomi.

As reported by Fightful, The Women's Tag Team Champions were concerned about the direction of their team and the entire tag division. They were announced for the nixed 6-pack challenge.

The unanticipated departure of the duo forced the writers and the production team to develop an alternate plan. The multi-women match was replaced by a traditional singles bout between Becky Lynch and Asuka.

WWE's previously well-laid plans included Naomi winning the main event and becoming the #1 contender, which has made the whole conflict even more unfortunate for the fans. You can read more on the original creative for Banks and Naomi right here.

#2. Best: Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in Hell in a Cell!

Hard-fought feuds are a staple in wrestling storylines that Seth Rollins has seemingly mastered. After his highly-acclaimed series of bouts with Edge, Seth Rollins will complete another program. This time with Cody Rhodes at Hell in a Cell.

Since the American Nightmare's WWE return, Rhodes and Rollins have put on standout matches. It was evident that the ideal way to conclude the feud was to lock them inside Hell in a Cell. Given the quality of their recent contests, WWE didn't even need to do anything elaborate to confirm the final showdown.

You can never go wrong with Cody Rhodes on a live microphone, and he was in his element once again on RAW. Rollins quickly accepted the former AEW star's challenge, and we now have ourselves a favorite to take away the match of the night honors at Hell in a Cell. Are you excited?

#2. Worst: The finish of Omos and Bobby Lashley's Steel Cage match

Everybody loves a brutal steel cage match between two colossal human beings. The very same fans also wish to see sensible match finishes. Omos and Bobby Lashley's clash was packed with action but lacked a punch right at the end.

Bobby Lashley picked up the win after crashing out of the cage and eventually getting his feet on the floor. Strangely enough, Omos stood inside the ring for a long time while Lashley recovered on top of the broken part of the cage.

The outcome would have been more impactful had Lashley crashed out to the mat instantly after going through the structure.

Ben🌸 @BenGmHarris They made Omos look so stupid with that finish They made Omos look so stupid with that finish😭

Tru Heel Heat Wrestling @TruHeelHeat



That was fine, but the finish made Omos look like an idiot. Bobby Lashley defeats Omos when the Nigerian Giant crashes Lashley through the cage wall and his feet hit the floor.That was fine, but the finish made Omos look like an idiot. #WWERaw Bobby Lashley defeats Omos when the Nigerian Giant crashes Lashley through the cage wall and his feet hit the floor.That was fine, but the finish made Omos look like an idiot. #WWERaw

DreHausen @_wealth_warrior



And Omos had at least 10 Mississippis to keep Lashley's feet from hitting the floor after the cage broke.



raw Not a fan of the finish between Lashley and Omos. That finish should have happened in the cage.And Omos had at least 10 Mississippis to keep Lashley's feet from hitting the floor after the cage broke. #wwe raw #wwe Not a fan of the finish between Lashley and Omos. That finish should have happened in the cage. And Omos had at least 10 Mississippis to keep Lashley's feet from hitting the floor after the cage broke. #wweraw #wwe

K I L L Λ @CVZMIR I don’t blame Omos for that finish. He didn’t book it. Lashley was likely suppose to hit the floor but he has to also sell the bump. It happens. #WWERaw I don’t blame Omos for that finish. He didn’t book it. Lashley was likely suppose to hit the floor but he has to also sell the bump. It happens. #WWERaw

The 50-50 booking wasn't essentially a problem as Bobby Lashley got a massive babyface reaction during and after the match. It's imperative to keep the All Mighty strong while not affecting Omos' development as one of WWE's top "big men."

The Nigerian Giant still has time on his side and, with MVP's assistance, could be a sought-after player in 2022. However, where does Bobby Lashley go from here? This is something to ponder over in the comments section.

#1. Best: A new challenger for Bianca Belair

WWE received some degree of criticism for not having a spot at WrestleMania Backlash for Bianca Belair. The EST of WWE even exchanged words with Becky Lynch as the RAW Women's title was conspicuously not defended on the show.

Thankfully for all of us, the wait was worth it as WWE unveiled Bianca Belair's next title opponent on RAW. While it would have been fascinating to see Naomi feud with Belair, Asuka is also a formidable rival for the reigning RAW Women's Champion.

Bianca Belair needs credible challengers to legitimatize her reign, and there isn't a better worker in WWE than Asuka. The two exceptionally gifted performers will surely bring the house down at Hell in a Cell, and it will also give Becky Lynch a much-needed break from the title picture.

#1. Worst: Lacey Evans being repackaged as a heel

The curious case of Lacey Evans continues to confuse fans.

What initially looked like a promising babyface gimmick for Evans has quickly turned into another heel persona. The former Sassy Southern Belle debuted her marine character a few weeks back, and the hope was for her to be positioned as a top face on SmackDown.

In a matter of days, Evans was internally drafted to RAW and listed as a heel. The former NXT star made her RAW return this week and, as rumored, addressed the audience in a heelish manner. The live reactions weren't encouraging as there weren't cheers or boos, just uncomfortable silence.

Is she a full-blown heel now? A babyface? Tweener, maybe? At this point, we're just as baffled as you regarding WWE's treatment of Lacey Evans.

