Best & Worst of RAW: Reason why top star is getting a massive push, Unpopular last-minute change made to title feud?

This week's episode of RAW was a good one. It was nine days removed from SummerSlam 2021 and the fallout on the Red brand has admittedly been more enjoyable than usual.

However, some key superstars were missing from the show this week. WWE did enough to make sure that it didn't negatively affect the episode. Let's take a look at the best and worst parts of Monday Night RAW this week.

#3. Best: Damian Priest's push on RAW

This is a REALLY good match to showcase Damian Priest in!#WWERaw



pic.twitter.com/o9iT78K5qr — The God of Wrestling (@GodofWrestling) August 31, 2021

Damian Priest found himself in quite the situation on RAW. He opened the show deciding to hold an open challenge for the United States Championship. We've seen several US Champions attempts to rehash John Cena's open challenge from 2015, but none have been able to replicate it the way he did.

Priest is turning out to be a great investment for WWE as his popularity level is high as well. He had a big challenge in the form of Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

It was for the United States title and he was possibly in a position to lose it. However, to the company's credit, they've done well with Priest on RAW - perhaps better than they have with 95% of the other stars on the roster.

What was truly surprising about this match, however, was the fact that McIntyre took the pinfall and not Sheamus. This match was so good that it could have easily been on the Extreme Rules pay-per-view and stolen the show.

Totally shocked that Drew McIntyre took the pin.



Plus the handshake at the end, things are looking really good for Damian Priest. #WWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/TVrDrJnjB1 — GetTheTables (@GetTheTables_) August 31, 2021

Drew McIntyre took a Brogue Kick as well as the White Noise from the turnbuckles, managing to kick out of both. However, once Damian Priest hit the Reckoning on him, it proved to be too much.

McIntyre showed him respect after their match and The Archer of Infamy now has an incredible amount of momentum on his side. Given the way things are going, he could legitimately challenge Bobby Lashley soon, if not at Extreme Rules 2021.

Damian Priest has consistently been one of the best parts of the Monday night show.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das