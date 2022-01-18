Best and Worst of RAW: Title feud to lead to big break-up, Big mistake made in Rollins vs Lashley match

Welcome to this week's edition of Best and Worst of RAW. We were debating the idea of putting an edition with 100% worst and no bests, but looking thoroughly into the episode, there were some positive highlights.

Admittedly, this wasn't the best episode of RAW by any means. If anything, it was the weakest of the three episodes this year. With that said, it was a mixed bag, and it's hard not to disagree with the negatives that were present.

However, we did our best to look at some of the best aspects of the show this week, so let's get started:

#3. Best: The Alpha Academy Graduation segment on RAW

Chad Gable might be one of the most underrated talkers on the WWE roster. He is a great in-ring technician but has been neglected for years despite a few title wins under his belt.

He seems to be viewed as a tag team specialist, and he is now finding a good deal of success with The Alpha Academy and Otis. It just so happened to be the right time and the right place for Gable and Otis to dethrone RK-Bro -- the best tag team in WWE in 2021.

This week, Gable hosted an Alpha Academy Graduation segment, roasting the Tulsa, Oklahoma crowd throughout, especially when they were "booing academics".

Of course, this set up the appearance of Riddle who was uninvited but was wearing a graduation dress anyway. The gauntlet was thrown down for the "Alpha Academy Academic Challenge" which will take place next week.

It should be a fun segment, and this was one of the saving graces of RAW. Despite being on the receiving end of an RKO, Chad Gable was one of the shining lights in this segment as his brilliant heel character work shone through.

RK-Bro stood tall at the end, and it will be interesting to see how the academic challenge plays out on next week's episode. With that said, RK-Bro are unlikely to come out on the winning end of the feud.

If anything, this program and the Royal Rumble will likely be catalysts for their inevitable break-up, all so we can get a Randy Orton vs Riddle match at WrestleMania 38.

