Welcome to the best and worst of the final episode of RAW of 2022. While there is technically an episode on December 26th next week, it will be a "Best of RAW" episode that will highlight this year.

The final full episode of RAW this year was good, with very few downs and many ups. There were a lot of changes, a lot of things teased, and a big way to end the year.

Here are the ups and downs of the red brand this week:

#3. Best: The Bloodline wreaking havoc on RAW

The Bloodline wreaked havoc on Monday Night RAW - taking out Elias, Mustafa Ali, Andre Chase of NXT, Dolph Ziggler, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin - making the tally of six superstars.

It was a direct order of Roman Reigns and served as the backdrop for this week's episode - culminating with Kevin Owens getting a big win over The Usos.

#2. Worst: Disappointing match between Becky Lynch and Bayley

Bayley and Becky Lynch faced each other in a singles match after 3.5 years. Unfortunately, the dream match between the two horsewomen was disappointing as it had an underwhelming finish.

IYO SKY and Dakota Kai were ejected from ringside but did just enough to distract Becky Lynch, leading to Bayley using an object and then finishing Big Time Becks for the victory.

The feud may not be over, but this match wasn't good.

#2. Best: The promo between Austin Theory and Seth Rollins

Austin Theory has upped his game, and Seth Rollins has seemingly turned face. They had a passionate promo stand-off, with both men playing their roles to perfection.

Rollins fully embraced the love of the crowd and seemed to move towards a big character change after three years. The promo was a massive highlight of RAW, and we urge you to watch it if you haven't already.

#1. Worst: A disappointing ladder match

The Miz and Dexter Lumis had what we considered the most boring ladder match in a very long time.

Even Bronson Reed's return/debut didn't help the match much, but The Miz finally won on a big stage.

However, the Winner Takes All match didn't live up to expectations and could have been much better.

#1. Best: A solid main event

Kevin Owens teamed up with Seth Rollins in the main event to take on The Usos. It was an incredible main event that was the perfect way to end the show.

Owens and Rollins acknowledging their falling out earlier this year was hilarious, and they are a good pairing.

It worked out for them as they stood tall on RAW despite Austin Theory attacking Rollins.

The stand-off between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn was an excellent way to close the show - a foreshadowing of what's to come.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes