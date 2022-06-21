Best and Worst of RAW: Top star to get pushed despite 2 losses in a row, big title match to be delayed until SummerSlam?

It was a fantastic episode of RAW this week, with the red brand continuing to carry WWE on its shoulders. SmackDown used to be the show that did that, but ever since WrestleMania 38, and largely 2022 for the most part - the red brand has felt like a far better show.

This week saw a lot of excellent storyline progression and build-up to Money in the Bank 2022. There will be one more episode before MITB 2022, and it will be interesting to see how things play out.

The bests this week were big high points, while the worst were minor low points. Here are the ups and downs from a great episode of the red brand:

#3. Best: WWE's handling of Riddle

@SuperKingofBros #WWERaw "And speaking of @WWERollins , you did my boy @CodyRhodes dirty when you hit him with a sledgehammer in the chest. So I think I wanna hit you in the back with a ladder, bro." "And speaking of @WWERollins, you did my boy @CodyRhodes dirty when you hit him with a sledgehammer in the chest. So I think I wanna hit you in the back with a ladder, bro."@SuperKingofBros #WWERaw https://t.co/uzvHTvQ3tf

You might be wondering - how is Riddle suffering two defeats in four days a great way to handle him? When you put it like that, it sounds terrible. But it's important to look at who he lost to and how he lost.

The first loss came against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who hasn't been pinned in nearly three years. The Original Bro also looked great in defeat. This week, it was a MITB qualifier against Nigerian Giant Omos, who he couldn't have beaten anyway.

A feud against Seth Rollins has been teased, and it's an indicator that Riddle will be pushed despite two successive losses.

#2. Worst: A filler feud for RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair

Carmella's return was good, but it was unfortunate that Rhea Ripley couldn't get the medical clearance to compete at Money in the Bank 2022. As a result, Carmella, who defeated four other women, will face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Title in less than two weeks.

It's clear that WWE intends to delay the major title feud with Rhea Ripley and Belair until SummerSlam, and that's the perfect spot for it as well.

#2. Best: The Ezekiel-Kevin Owens feud

The Ezekiel-Kevin Owens feud has been nothing short of hilarious and entertaining. Both men or all "three" men have done brilliantly to add to the drama. This week, Elias and Ezekiel trolled Kevin Owens and seemed to prove that they are, in fact, two different people.

Overall, it was hilarious and entertaining, which is exactly what it needs to be. It's been one of the best parts of RAW, and we're looking forward to seeing how it continues.

#1. Worst: Vince McMahon's trolling

WWE @WWE #WWERaw has been on the air for almost 30 years. 20 of those years have been dominated by the greatest @WWE Superstar of all time. And that man makes his return to #WWERaw next week ... @JohnCena !" - Mr. McMahon "#WWERaw has been on the air for almost 30 years. 20 of those years have been dominated by the greatest @WWE Superstar of all time. And that man makes his return to #WWERaw next week ... @JohnCena!" - Mr. McMahon https://t.co/XURzJ7z18j

Vince McMahon came out on RAW again to troll fans. All he spoke about was John Cena, who he said dominated 20 years of RAW's three-decade history, which isn't true. He dominated a decade of it (2005-2015), which is no small feat in itself.

But this was likely Vince McMahon's way of making a point, even while he's doing nothing and saying little. You can read about Hall of Famer Bully Ray's theory on why McMahon is making such appearances. However, it was one of the low points of the episode this week.

#1. Best: An epic main event on RAW

The episode was headlined by an epic Money in the Bank qualifier between Asuka and Becky Lynch. We love how their feud is handled because either of them can win on any night.

They were genuinely presented as equals. But the night belonged to Asuka and she beat Becky Lynch in an enthralling main event to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank match.

Perhaps SummerSlam is the perfect place to have a blow-off stipulation feud between the two women.

