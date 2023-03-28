Welcome to the best and worst of the RAW before WrestleMania 39! It was certainly an interesting episode, although it admittedly left a lot to be desired. With that said, from a commercial standpoint, the episode was a massive success.

The road to WrestleMania is officially over for the red brand and WWE tried to tie up some loose ends. Unfortunately, major names like John Cena and Logan Paul were missing, but we got to see their opponents cut good promos, and in the case of Seth Rollins, have a good match.

We're not sure why there was no build-up for the RAW Women's Championship match between Bianca Belair and Asuka, but it is just what it is. Apart from that, let's look at the ups and downs of the go-home episode before WrestleMania 39.

#3. Best: Chelsea Green is going to WrestleMania!

Chelsea Green has been one of the most underrated stars on the WWE roster. Despite being more in the enhancement talent territory, she has made the most of every appearance she has had, making fans laugh while simultaneously annoying the life out of Adam Pearce.

She did the same this week, and since Carmella was reportedly away due to an undisclosed injury, Sonya Deville was assigned as her tag team partner. Together, the two beat "Michin" Mia Yim and Candice LeRae on RAW to qualify for the Women's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match, also involving Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

It's a good spot for Chelsea Green, and although we feel for Michin and Candice LeRae, Chelsea seems more deserving of the spot right now, which is why it was the right decision to have her win. She's a star in the making.

#2. Worst: The finish of Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest

We will admit that the Dominik Mysterio promo this week on RAW was fantastic. Less than 12 hours before the show, WWE announced that Rey would take on Damian Priest.

Mysterio should have won the match via pinfall, but instead, we got a disqualification. While we understand WWE wants to protect Judgment Day, Damian Priest doesn't even have a match at WrestleMania.

We like the fact that Legado Del Fantasma came out for the save and we are looking forward to the father vs. son match at The Showcase of the Immortals. However, the finish of Mysterio vs. Priest left a lot to be desired.

#2. Best: The weigh-in between Brock Lesnar and Omos

Although Omos vs. Brock Lesnar isn't the definition of an eye-watering match, we are curious to see how things play out when the bell rings at WrestleMania. We already saw Omos get the better of Brock Lesnar once, and it happened for the second time this week on RAW.

The weigh-in was a good segment, and although Omos' new song is as generic as it gets, he got the better of Brock Lesnar in what was a solid segment. It did well to hype up their upcoming bout over the weekend, which we believe Lesnar will win.

#1. Worst: Gunther on RAW devalues SmackDown

Gunther appeared on RAW this week ahead of his Intercontinental Championship defense against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. He faced Dolph Ziggler and predictably beat him.

The issue we have with his RAW appearance is that it devalues SmackDown and the idea of the brand split. We firmly believe that brand exclusivity is the best way to go, and Gunther will directly benefit from that.

Unless there's a good reason, SmackDown stars shouldn't be jumping brands and vice versa.

#1. Best: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa and the finish

Cody Rhodes faced Solo Sikoa in the main event this week and ended up being the first man on the main roster to pin him. While Sikoa has technically suffered singles losses against Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens, they were via DQ. This marked his first pinfall loss since June 2022 - almost a full year. He had an impressive streak, and the main event itself was fantastic.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens ensured that The Usos couldn't be the difference makers and Cody defeated Solo Sikoa, in the end, to stand tall. One night before WrestleMania 39 on SmackDown, Cody will go face-to-face with Roman Reigns. We wonder how things will play out before their clash.

