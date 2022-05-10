Best and Worst of RAW after WrestleMania Backlash: 16-month run officially ends, Big mistake being made with current champion? (May 9th, 2022)

Welcome to this week's edition of the best and worst of RAW after WrestleMania Backlash. It admittedly wasn't the strongest post-premium live event episode of the red brand, but it certainly did enough to establish some of the storylines heading into Hell in a Cell.

Some are going to be rehashed stories and continued feuds, while others will be fresh and new. Heading into what should be a great and stacked episode of RAW next week, here were the ups and downs of this week's episode:

#3. Best: The end of Sonya Deville's authority run

Adam Pearce officially informed Sonya Deville this week that her run as an authority figure is over as the investigation concluded that she was, in fact, abusing her power. Her authority contract is now terminated and she is a full-time superstar again.

It was also a set-up for the return of Alexa Bliss, who seemingly took care of Deville in less than a minute. It was also a way of reverting to her old character while keeping one last thing from her "Fiend" run - Lilly. It was a good part of RAW and an overall highlight just to see Bliss back again.

#2. Worst: The finish to the United States Title match on RAW

Cody Rhodes and Theory had a good match for the United States Championship. However, the match that was only getting better ended up getting interrupted as Seth Rollins brutally attacked Rhodes to cause a DQ.

It's a big mistake that WWE is making with Theory by hardly having him defend the title and then making title defenses end the way they are. He's got a lot of potential and if they want to have the best US title run since 2015, they need to do better with Theory.

With that said, it was a set-up for the Rollins-Rhodes feud to continue.

#2. Best: The Judgment Day

Judgment Day is now "The Judgment Day" following the addition of Rhea Ripley. Ripley's logic behind joining the group was a bit odd, as she said she was sick of being "used" by fans who took her autographs and then sold them on eBay.

Either way, that logic aside, she beat Liv Morgan and the overall segment featuring The Judgment Day was one of the high points of RAW this week. It will be interesting to see how Ripley and Damian Priest get the rub from their association with Edge.

#1. Worst: The finish to the main event

The main event was a WrestleMania-caliber match between Asuka and Bianca Belair. It was a championship contender match, with Becky Lynch hilariously calling out WWE's logic of having to beat the champion to get a title shot.

Either way, the bout was short-lived and it was clear that an interference was coming. Lynch interfered to signal that we will be getting a triple threat match for the RAW Women's title at Hell in a Cell. However, it was a dud of a main event between two future WWE Hall of Famers.

#1. Best: RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits

RAW began with RK-Bro insisting that they still want to unify the tag team titles against The Usos. However, The Street Profits came out and the champions had a successful title defense where Riddle hit the RKO for the pin.

We're still surprised that RK-Bro has lasted this long, and the match against The Street Profits was the perfect way to kick off the show. Randy Orton and Riddle have been presented as a strong team and the best in WWE. It was a good opening clash on the night.

