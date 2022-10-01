Best and Worst of SmackDown: 20-year veteran having the best babyface run of his career, 2-Time champion defeats veteran for the third time

Welcome to this week's edition of the best and worst of SmackDown. It was the penultimate episode before Extreme Rules 2022, and a lot happened despite Hurricane Ian in Florida preventing a lot of superstars from appearing this week.

However, it was a generally solid show with its faults (albeit limited ones). It certainly wasn't the most exciting episode, but it achieved enough to make it enjoyable.

So here are the major ups and downs of SmackDown this week.

#3. Best: Sheamus' incredible feud with GUNTHER on SmackDown

Butch and Ridge Holland of the Brawling Brutes were among the superstars stuck in Florida. The trio have been feuding with Imperium and have been nothing short of epic.

Sheamus came out alone this week and didn't run away but was ultimately thrashed by the trio of GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci. He called them back for more and was beaten down but received massive cheers.

The 20-year veteran is enjoying the best babyface run of his career. He may be well past his World Championship and Royal Rumble-winning years, but fans have seemingly accepted his legend status with his current run.

#2. Worst: Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya again

Ronda Rousey faced veteran Natalya in a singles match for the third time. The only problem with this is that the match itself was pretty dull. This isn't a shot at either woman, but just the fact that they don't share much chemistry in the ring.

However, we will acknowledge WWE's efforts in making Liv Morgan look like a serious competitor. Unfortunately for the SmackDown Women's Champion, all signs look towards her being dethroned at Extreme Rules by the two-time champion Rousey.

#2. Best: Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens' appearance

Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens made the save when Austin Theory and The Alpha Academy beat down Drew McIntyre.

It has been a fun alliance between the two, and their presence on SmackDown was welcome. We like the reactions Gargano has been getting and hope that this story plays out for a good part of this year.

#1. Worst: An average main event on SmackDown

While we loved the Gargano-Owens alliance appearing on SmackDown, it didn't translate to an amazing main event. They teamed up with Drew McIntyre to face Austin Theory and the Alpha Academy, with McIntyre getting a pin over Theory.

The match wasn't bad, but it wasn't that impressive, considering the star power in the main event.

#1. Best: LA Knight is back!

Max Dupri had it up to his neck with Maximum Male Models and their lack of success in the ring. While trouble was brewing, it boiled over when he attacked Mån.sôör during a photo shoot.

He said that MMM wasn't for him and threw his belt before exclaiming, "Yeah!" - signaling the return of his LA Knight character. This is a massive win for the blue brand, and we're excited to see what lies ahead for the man once known as Eli Drake.

