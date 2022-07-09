Best and Worst of SmackDown: Big heel turn after 17 months, COVID storyline for 4-Time World Champion?

It was a rather bizarre episode of SmackDown this week. The post-Money in the Bank edition was all set to begin the build-up to SummerSlam 2022. While RAW wasn't particularly strong this week, the blue brand was arguably weaker, primarily because of the ending.

But that doesn't mean that there weren't any positives to the show. WWE certainly got some things right, and we’ll look at that and more in the ups and downs of SmackDown this week:

#3. Best: Lacey Evans' heel turn

Lacey Evans finally turned heel on SmackDown this week. While many were brought into the sad stories that she had to face, it was done week after week, tiring fans out easily. It was a bit surprising that she got a reaction as she did in the beginning, but she was always a natural heel.

That's why WWE finally pulled the trigger on her heel turn after 17 months with her attack on Aliyah and her insult of the live crowd. It will be fun to watch Evans back into a role that fits her more naturally.

#2. Worst: The ending of SmackDown

The ending of SmackDown was bad, and there is no running around the fact. While Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus was supposed to determine the Universal title challenger at Clash at the Castle, the latter pretended to have COVID and had Butch replace him instead.

Butch quickly lost to McIntyre, and it was just WWE's way of dragging on the storyline. Hopefully, WWE doesn't continue the COVID-19 storyline for Sheamus, but it could very well happen and the 4-time world champion could continue to pretend to have COVID.

#2. Best: Happy Corbin on commentary

It was a very small part of SmackDown, but Happy Corbin is currently the most entertaining he has been throughout his career. He suffered a major downfall a year ago before his luck turned in Las Vegas. Many hoped for a face turn, but things turned out differently and he developed the "Happy" persona.

He was great in commentary as he mocked Pat McAfee, who was replaced by Corey Graves for this show only. He continues to do a great job with his character, and hopefully, that continues.

#1. Worst: Shinsuke Nakamura in the IC Title picture again?

Gunther came out this week and was confronted by Shinsuke Nakamura, a multi-time Intercontinental Champion. Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser to earn his title shot.

After the match, Kaiser received brutal chops from Gunther to have a point proven. Nakamura's challenge for the Intercontinental title isn't very appealing or enticing at this stage. His title reign has been very underwhelming, and it isn't the most exciting program.

Either way, it's unlikely that Nakamura will dethrone Gunther.

#1. Best: Setting Liv Morgan up for a big match

Liv Morgan is being handled well as the SmackDown Women's Champion. Her appearance on RAW made her look strong, and this week on the Blue brand, her SummerSlam match was set.

She is set to face Ronda Rousey in a rematch, but it was Natalya who took credit for Morgan being able to cash in on her briefcase. Rousey defeated Natalya again and next week, Morgan will face the veteran.

Overall, things are going well for Liv Morgan and it's still surreal to see her at the top.

