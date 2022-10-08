Best and Worst of SmackDown before Extreme Rules: Former Champion returns after 6 months to become faction leader, Top heel set to lose against 2-time World Champion?

Welcome to the special edition of Best and Worst of SmackDown before Extreme Rules 2022. It was a great episode with a great start and a great finish. A shoutout to Triple H, whose appearance in the opening segment of SmackDown was a big 'Best' for us.

But apart from that, there was a good deal of storyline progression on the show. However, it wasn't perfect, and we'll explain why under the 'Worst' section.

Let's get started:

#3. Best: Zelina Vega's return

Zelina Vega returned to WWE after six months away. She has a stunning new look and is now the leader and manager of Legado Del Fantasma, the NXT faction comprising three promising stars, including Santos Escobar.

It was a breath of fresh air for SmackDown, and we're excited to see the potential that the faction has for the blue brand. It's also a good direction for Zelina Vega.

#2. Worst: WWE never allowing Drew McIntyre to have the upper hand

We found the Drew McIntyre-Karrion Kross segment a bit odd in the sense that Kross once again got the upper hand. Throughout the feud, it's hard to point out any time beyond a few minutes where McIntyre had the upper hand.

While this seemingly means that the two-time WWE Champion is winning at Extreme Rules, the overall feud could have had a better build. Hopefully, we get a solid match out of this at Extreme Rules 2022.

#2. Best: The incredible main event

Sheamus vs. GUNTHER II was as epic as expected, and it was the perfect main event for SmackDown. The Celtic Warrior was the perfect babyface when he refused to have Ridge Holland and Butch by his side, while GUNTHER, despite his Ring General status, needed Imperium's help to win.

The story was well told, and the crowd loved Sheamus and was rooting for him to become a Grand Slam Champion. While it could still happen, last night wasn't that night.

However, Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER continues to impress with his dominant championship reign.

#1. Worst: No build-up for the SmackDown Women's Title except a video package

The SmackDown Women's Title match should objectively be considered the most important match on the Extreme Rules card. Not only because it's the only Extreme Rules match on the show, but nobody else from SmackDown is higher up in status apart from Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. However, they are not a part of Saturday's premium live event.

It was a bit of a shame that we didn't get anything else for the Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey match apart from a video package. At the very least, it deserved its own segment.

#1. Best: An enthralling opening segment

Logan Paul went head-on with The Bloodline, and he was completely alone. It was a good look for him overall as the build-up to the WWE Crown Jewel event began on the blue brand.

We liked the execution of the segment, as well as Paul trying to drive a wedge into The Bloodline by asking whether The Tribal Chief was Roman Reigns or Jey Uso. The overall Bloodline story has been incredible, and Sami Zayn's increasing importance, as well as Solo Sikoa's presence feels like a breath of fresh air.

What did you make of SmackDown this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

