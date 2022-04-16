Best and Worst of SmackDown: Former WWE Champion loses title match, Big mistake being made with another title unficiation?

It was an interesting episode of SmackDown this week. With WrestleMania now behind us, the build-up is all focused on WrestleMania Backlash. This week's episode was essentially centered around one story - the tag team championships.

The lack of big stars like Ronda Rousey and Roman Reigns was evident, but it didn't hinder the show as much as one would imagine. Instead, we got an action-packed episode of SmackDown this week with a good amount of storyline progression.

Here were the ups and downs from the blue brand this week:

#3. Best: Ricochet's successful title defense on SmackDown

Ricochet defeated Jinder Mahal in a crucial defense of the Intercontinental Championship. It could have been a match at WrestleMania, but it likely would have been a short bout anyway.

After missing out on The Show of Shows, Ricochet looked to make a big statement by retaining the Intercontinental title, which he did. It was the right decision, and WWE has been handling him well lately.

Unfortunately for Jinder Mahal, the days of his singles push are long gone.

#2. Worst: The tag team title unification

While on paper, RK-Bro vs. The Usos is a great feud, we're not a fan of yet another title unification. There has been no word so far on whether RAW will have a new world title, and given that both the tag team titles are being unified, the answer to the previous question is likely that there won't be another separate title.

Instead, the unifications seem to imply the end of the brand split - a decision we can't understand simply because of the value of the broadcast deals that WWE has signed with FOX and USA Network.

Hopefully, The Usos won't win as it would be a boring continuation of the Bloodline dominance.

#2. Best: The push of Madcap Moss

The babyface push of Madcap Moss has been surprisingly entertaining so far. Although it's only been a little over a week since his face turn, one can't deny that WWE executed it perfectly.

Nobody would have expected Moss to be among the breakout stars of the year, but it could happen. He bulldozed through Humberto this week on SmackDown and is likely to do the same against Angel next week as well. It will be interesting to see how it all plays out.

A feud with Happy Corbin at WrestleMania Backlash could be his direction.

#1. Worst: Making Liv Morgan look like the weak link

This week on SmackDown, Rhea Ripley defeated Naomi. This past Monday, Liv Morgan also lost to Naomi. It's a bit odd that Morgan is being viewed as the weak link or at least presented that way.

It seems as though it's similar to Ripley's tag team partnership with Nikki A.S.H. With that said, WWE can easily opt to present Liv Morgan as somebody with her own strengths rather than a superstar who is being carried by Rhea Ripley.

This wasn't directly implied, but done more subtly.

#1. Best: Sami Zayn's amazing role on SmackDown

Sami Zayn has been nothing short of amazing on SmackDown this year. He admitted to loving his role in WWE, and it's not surprising as he seems to play it to perfection.

He is in the midst of a small TV feud with Drew McIntyre and he keeps running away in the middle of the match. This caused a furious Adam Pearce to book a lumberjack match for next week.

Anything that Zayn touches turns to gold, and it has been no different in his feud with The Scottish Warrior.

Edited by Kaushik Das