Best and Worst of SmackDown: Major feud ends after 2 months, Big mistake made with Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar confrontation

This week was an eventful and epic episode of WWE SmackDown. We're two weeks away from Money in the Bank 2022, and things have started to pick up on the blue brand ahead of the event.

The Money in the Bank ladder matches for both the men's and women's divisions are taking shape. Alonsgide this, a huge match was announced by the promotion for SummerSlam.

Let's take a look at the ups and downs of a rather eventful episode of SmackDown, perhaps one of the best since WrestleMania 38.

#3. Best: Madcap Moss-Happy Corbin feud finally ending

Madcap Moss has been handled surprisingly well by WWE since his face turn. He has been a hit and the crowd has acknowledged him for all the work he has put in.

He defeated Happy Corbin in another solid contest to get the 'last laugh' and end their feud after two months. Even Corbin's altercation with Pat McAfee was great as it hinted at a match between the two down the line, presumably at SummerSlam.

#2. Worst: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns again

We don't have too many good things to say about Brock Lesnar's return on SmackDown apart from the fact that we are underwhelmed. It may not prove to be a worthwhile move from WWE to restart the feud, as it has been done several times in the past.

Both men are great in-ring performers, but the fact of the matter is that they don't share great in-ring chemistry.

However, the fact remains that Randy Orton, the original SummerSlam opponent of Roman Reigns, is unavailable. So logically, there are no other high-profile superstars that Reigns can face.

#2. Best: Sheamus and Drew McIntyre both getting into Money in the Bank 2022

In one of our potential surprises for SmackDown, we suggested the idea of both Drew McIntyre and Sheamus being inserted into the Money in the Bank ladder match. That's exactly what happened on the latest episode of the blue brand, as announced by Adam Pearce.

Overall, it was a good decision to have both men involved in the Money in the Bank match, as they add so much to the contest. However, it's unlikely that either man from SmackDown will be the favorite to win the briefcase.

#1. Worst: The Vince McMahon segment

Vince McMahon's segment on SmackDown seemed to be underwhelming. There was a lot of anticipation over what he would say following the reports of the allegations against him that led to him stepping down as Chairman and CEO of WWE.

The move to have him come out and essentially just send a four-word message was a clear ploy to pop the ratings for SmackDown. However, it didn't seem realistic that McMahon would simply address the allegations.

#1. Best: Riddle vs. Roman Reigns on SmackDown

The Riddle vs. Roman Reigns match on SmackDown may have been a foregone conclusion regarding the outcome, but there was more to it than meets the eye. The epic match was essentially a litmus test to see if Riddle could hang with the biggest name in the company, and the crowd response did wonders to help the cause.

Riddle was never going to beat Roman Reigns on the show, but this was the first major step in turning him into a main event superstar. He hasn't been around for too long on the main roster, but he has progressed better than most superstars coming from NXT.

Expect Riddle to have a slow and steady ascent to the main event scene if he keeps up performances like these.

