5 Surprises that can happen on SmackDown: Big betrayal to The Bloodline, injured superstar to make unexpected return?

SmackDown this week is going to be a big one. We're not far from Money in the Bank 2022, and like the last two premium live specials, Roman Reigns might not defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

However, he will fight Riddle in his first televised defense of the titles since unifying them at WrestleMania 38. It will be the central focus of the show, but there will be a lot to look forward to, including the build-up to the Money in the Bank ladder matches, the Ronda Rousey-Natalya feud, and more.

Here are some big surprises that could happen on SmackDown this week.

#5. A big betrayal to The Bloodline on SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown, Sami Zayn has been trying to enter the ranks of The Bloodline despite not being related to the legendary Anoa'i family. He even tried to make the stable proud by taking care of Riddle and ending his title aspirations.

He has had mixed results, but The Bloodline hasn't shied away from using him to do their dirty work. The latter is something Zayn wouldn't acknowledge when Kevin Owens pointed it out a few weeks ago.

His loss to Riddle in the main event last week could have possibly been the last straw, and The Bloodline may not want anything to do with him. A big surprise would be if Zayn turned on The Usos and ended his association with The Bloodline with a big betrayal.

#4. A swerve after the Undisputed WWE Universal Title match?

Riddle won't be expected to dethrone Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is finally back on SmackDown, leaving his private island on a private jet to come and defend the titles against Riddle.

To be clear, we don't expect Riddle to dethrone Roman Reigns on a random episode of SmackDown. However, post-main event, there could be a swerve if Randy Orton returns. Just a few days before SmackDown, it was reported that the 14-time world champion would likely sideline for the rest of 2022 to deal with back issues.

The Viper's father, Bob Orton, even confirmed to Sportskeeda Wrestling that two decades of wear and tear have resulted in Randy dealing with a back problem. Fightful further reported that it was far more severe than anticipated.

Imagine if this was all a false leak by WWE to set up the return of Randy Orton for a SummerSlam program against Reigns.

#3. Max Dupri to recruit a top star on SmackDown?

Who will be Dupri's first client for Maximum Male Models (MMM)?

Max Dupri runs an agency known as Maximum Male Models and is expected to recruit his first client very soon.

Perhaps the recruitment has already happened. Based on experimental dark segments on SmackDown before his debut, it was deemed a foregone conclusion that Mace (former RETRIBUTION member) would be his client. However, a report stated that plans for Mace and Mansoor to be Dupri's client was scrapped.

Imagine the reaction if he ends up recruiting a top star like Ricochet as his first client. The latter is coming off an Intercontinental title loss to Gunther and could do with a mouthpiece and a character refresh.

#2. Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss ends with a swerve?

The feud is set to conclude with the Last Laugh match

Who will have the last laugh between the two allies-turned-rivals fight on SmackDown? So far, Madcap Moss has gotten the better of Happy Corbin in their feud as he picked up two crucial victories against him at WrestleMania Backlash and Hell in a Cell - the latter of which was a No Holds Barred match.

This week, they are set to conclude their feud in a "Last Laugh" match, which Moss will be expected to win. But it would be a big swerve if Corbin won the match and, ultimately, the feud.

#1. Both Sheamus and Drew McIntyre get a spot at Money in the Bank?

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre are two superstars fans wouldn't mind seeing fight forever. Last week, they added to an incredible set of matches to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Both men were counted out, and it ended in controversy, with the two essentially forgetting about the rules in favor of a brawl. They also went to Adam Pearce to make their case for an immediate qualification. They are expected to face off again, and another inconclusive finish could lead to both men getting into the match.

