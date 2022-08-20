Best and Worst of SmackDown: Major mistake made with former Champion in 2022, Reason why 2 popular heels lost their match

Welcome to this week's edition of best and worst of SmackDown. It was another highly entertaining episode filled with good storytelling and great storyline progression.

There were a few central figures on the show who delivered, but the show was quite satisfying from start to finish. It wasn't perfect, but it didn't feel far from it. Here are the ups and downs of the Blue brand this week:

#3. Best: Ronda Rousy's epic crash of SmackDown 1200

This was the best version of Ronda Rousey that we have seen in over 3 years. It was clear that a large part of her 2022 return run wasn't working, with many considering it boring and waiting for Charlotte Flair to return and replace her again.

However, her arrest on SmackDown was the best version of her we've seen, and WWE made a major mistake by not having her return as a heel. We expect her to smash Liv Morgan with ease to regain the SmackDown Women's title.

#2. Worst: Two home country superstars losing on SmackDown

We had two home country stars on SmackDown this week and both lost. Sami Zayn lost in his hometown of Montreal, while Natalya lost as well (although she is from Calgary and not Montreal).

WWE has a tradition of having hometown superstars lose, and we're not sure why both of them had to. It made more sense for Toxic Attraction to win than Natalya, but at least Sami Zayn winning would have sent the crowd home happy.

However, the reason why they lost was because of the storyline sense it made. They couldn't have them win for the sake of it and suddenly disrupt a story.

#2. Best: Sheamus and the Fatal-5-Way match

The Fatal-5-Way match was epic. Sheamus defeated Ricochet, Happy Corbin, Sami Zayn, and Madcap Moss to secure an Intercontinental title shot against Gunther at Clash at the Castle.

That is going to be a great match, although we don't expect Sheamus to win. With that said, we have been highly impressed with his resurgence in the last couple of years. Hopefully, his match against Gunther can deliver.

#1. Worst: Hit Row's rap

In what was undoubtedly the most forgettable moment of SmackDown, Hit Row rapped. They took out the popular Maximum Male Models and hijacked the ring to start rapping.

It was the low point of the episode and we would love to see them succeed. However, this segment was undoubtedly the "worst" for the episode.

#1. Best: The slow build-up to Karrion Kross

WWE is handling the Karrion Kross situation well. Rather than having him confront Drew McIntyre or Roman Reigns right away, they are keeping them apart and slowly building up to Kross' challenge.

Whom he will go for, we can't be sure. However, the instant push has slowed down and WWE is now handling the situation carefully. Overall, we have enjoyed the return of Karrion Kross, and this was a brilliantly-produced segment.

