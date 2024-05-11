Best & Worst of SmackDown (May 10, 2024): Roman Reigns still calling the shots in The Bloodline? Major loss & more

WWE kicked off the post-2024 Draft and post-Backlash France era of Friday Night SmackDown in style this week. The blue brand's latest show featured several big matches, all focused on pushing the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring event.

As is common, the show had both positives and negatives. While the show flew by and was mostly good, there were also some questionable decisions. This article aims to take a closer look at big moments from the latest edition of the blue brand.

More specifically, we will now examine the best and worst of WWE Friday Night SmackDown this week.

Worst: Baron Corbin and Candice LeRae didn't need to lose in their post-draft debuts

Expand Tweet

WWE Friday Night SmackDown was a wrestling-heavy show with six matches on the card. These bouts were all part of either the King of the Ring tournament or the Queen of the Ring tournament, with just about every match delivered or over-delivered.

Still, some of the outcomes left a lot to be desired. Carmelo Hayes vs. Baron Corbin, for example, was an excellent match. The latter is rejuvenated, and the crowd gets behind him, only for The Lone Wolf to lose. This could kill off his momentum on the brand before it even really begins to take shape.

The same can be said for Candice LeRae vs. Bianca Belair. The match was the shortest night, and while Candice got some offense in, she lost to Bianca.

Belair didn't necessarily need this victory. It would be much better for Corbin and LeRae to just not be in the tournament rather than losing upon their post-draft debuts.

Best: Jade Cargill is putting it together

Expand Tweet

Jade Cargill was a question mark upon joining WWE. While she has always had the look and presence of a star, some questioned if she could deliver in the ring. The company seemed sure they could help her develop, though, and had her training for months ahead of her debut.

All of the training has apparently worked. Jade went one-on-one with Piper Niven and had a perfect match. Jade sold for the powerful Scot but looked strong in the end and even delivered an epic Jaded on her larger opponent.

It is clear that Cargill is putting it together and will be a major star who can still deliver in the ring. Credit also goes to Piper, who unselfishly made Jade look like a million dollars in the ring. Both did well, and they have clear chemistry.

Worst: The Undisputed WWE Championship and United States Championship should not be unified

Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul

Cody Rhodes' next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship was announced during Friday Night SmackDown. He will be defending his prized belt against none other than Logan Paul.

This is a mixed bag, but ultimately negative. The good parts come with the fact that both are big stars, and their match together in Saudi Arabia will surely deliver the goods. Unfortunately, WWE's decision to make it Champion vs. Champion feels like a mistake.

We finally got past the era of titles being needlessly merged together with the separation of the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Now, we're taking a massive step back.

If one star holds two titles, it makes it more challenging for everybody else on the roster to get acclaim and attention. Having the United States Title on the line also feels like a bad idea.

Best: The Bloodline twist continues to keep things interesting on SmackDown

Expand Tweet

The best part of Friday Night SmackDown was again The Bloodline. WWE continues to do incredible work with this ongoing saga, and this week was no different. While they were seen more than once in the night, the true genius came in a backstage vignette.

Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman had a "private" talk. Solo asked Paul if it was true that he hadn't spoken to Roman Reigns since WrestleMania. Heyman confirmed it, but Solo shocked Heyman by claiming that The Enforcer of The Bloodline has talked to Reigns.

Sikoa then claimed that Roman had put him in charge, and Paul Heyman was to act as his Wiseman. This was a dramatic segment with much tension, especially when Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa showed up menacingly in the background, like the hyenas in The Lion King.

Solo is trying to steal the throne on SmackDown, or is he? There's also the genuine chance that Roman Reigns did talk to Solo, and he continues to pull the strings behind the scenes. Both options are fascinating.

