We got another great episode of WWE SmackDown, with some great matches as tensions rise around the Bloodline. Cody Rhodes' next title challenger was determined, and we got a great main event tonight on SmackDown.

Nia Jax def. Naomi

Carmelo Hayes def. Baron Corbin

Jade Cargill def. Piper Niven

Bianca Belair def. Candice LeRae

Tama Tonga def. Angelo Dawkins

Randy Orton def. AJ Styles

Nick Aldis kicked off SmackDown and called Cody Rhodes out. The General Manager said that Cody's next opponent would be Logan Paul.

Paul came out and said he was looking forward to main-eventing alongside Cody Rhodes to kick off the Triple H era of WWE.

Logan called himself the greatest rookie of all time and claimed credit for WWE's popularity with the new generation.

Cody said that many people think Logan is a dumb*ss, but he complimented his achievements and said he was going to find the truth at the King and Queen of the Ring.

AJ Styles was backstage and said his chances of winning King of the Ring looked better than ever.

WWE SmackDown Results (May 10, 2024): Naomi vs. Nia Jax - Queen of the Ring Tournament Match

Jax was in control early on and scored some big strikes before Naomi came back with right hooks of her own and scored the takedown early on.

Naomi hit a Bulldog, sending Jax into the post and to the outside before hitting a big dive and a Samoan Drop on the floor.

Back in the ring, Nia came back with a headbutt, but Naomi reversed a Banzai Drop before coming back with uppercuts and the Heatseeker. Jax kicked out of the moonsault before Naomi got an Avalanche Frankensteiner.

Jax still managed to get up and take Naomi down for the Annihilator in the corner, picking up the win on SmackDown.

Result: Nia Jax def. Naomi

Grade: B

Baron Corbin vs. Carmelo Hayes - King of the Ring Tournament Match on SmackDown

Hayes was in control early on and dodged some shots from Baron before getting a slap to the face to anger him.

Corbin returned with strikes and took control of the match before taking a springboard clothesline for a nearfall.

Corbin went for a vertical suplex, but Melo returned with a codebreaker and missed the splash. Corbin got his signature Uranage before missing the End of the Days as Melo countered with an inside cradle and got the rollup victory.

Result: Carmelo Hayes def. Baron Corbin

Grade: B-

Jade Cargill vs. Piper Niven - Queen of the Ring Tournament Match

Cargill was in control early on and clobbered Niven before the latter came back with shoulder tackles, but both women managed to withstand the impact.

Chelsea Green was at ringside, and Jade finally got the takedown with another block but missed the Scorpion Splash as Niven countered into a senton.

Piper was tossing Jade around the ring and choked her for a bit before the ref stepped in and warned her. Cargill returned with a Blue Thunder Bomb before getting a Stinger Splash in the corner.

Piper countered the Jaded and sent Jade into the corner for a cannonball. Jade countered the following Vader Bomb and hit a pump kick and the Jaded for the win.

Result: Jade Cargill def. Piper Niven

Grade: B

Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae - Queen of the Ring Tournament Match

LeRae and Hartwell tried to cheat immediately, as usual, by dragging Bianca down in the corner, but Belair shook it off.

The EST took LeRae down but missed the moonsault before Candice went after the injured knee.

Bianca kicked Candice off her and hit a Fallaway slam before lifting her again for a suplex, but her knees gave out.

Candice tried for the Lionsault, but Bianca turned it into the KOD for the win on SmackDown.

Result: Bianca Belair def. Candice LeRae

Grade: B-

The Bloodline was backstage, and Paul Heyman asked to speak to Solo for a bit. Paul said that as Roman Reigns' Wiseman, he worried Solo was making decisions without The Tribal Chief.

Solo clapped back and said that Paul's decision to pull Roman out of the draft was costing them money. He accused him of signaling Jey Uso for help. Sikoa added that he had spoken to Roman after WrestleMania and that he was in charge now, so Heyman was Solo's wiseman now, by orders from Roman.

Solo demanded a hug from Paul and said that he loved him before shooting a devious look at his other teammates.

Angelo Dawkins vs. Tama Tonga - King of the Ring Tournament Match

Tonga started strong and got some big strikes before Dawkins sidestepped a charge and got a big splash. Tama was sent outside before Solo ran interference, and Angelo took him out before Montez hit a dive on the Bloodline.

Back in the ring, Tonga kicked out of the Sky High before tossing Ford into the SmackDown ring post. Solo hit Ford with the Samoan Spike, and the distraction allowed Tama to get the jumping reverse STO on Dawkins for the win.

Result: Tama Tonga def. Angelo Dawkins

Grade: B

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton - King of the Ring Tournament Match

SmackDown was in Randy's hometown, and the crowd was cheering him on as the Viper took control of the match early on. AJ was sent outside before coming back for some forearms.

Outside the ring, AJ hit a dive off the announce desk, but Randy caught him and suplexed him into the apron and then the desk.

AJ hit a chop block and targeted Randy's injured knee before using shots to the knee to break out of the draping DDT. Styles went for the Calf Crusher, but Randy was in pain and managed to break out.

Orton got the signature DDT before AJ blocked the RKO. Randy kicked out of the Phenomenal Forearm before getting the RKO and picking up the win as SmackDown went off the air!

Result: Randy Orton def. AJ Styles

Grade: A

