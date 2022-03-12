Best and Worst of SmackDown: RAW Superstar to get top authority figure back at WrestleMania, Huge mistake made with debuting veteran

While it wasn't the most eventful SmackDown in recent weeks, it certainly did enough to continue the build as the road to WrestleMania rolls on. There wasn't too much that happened from a storyline perspective, but there were a few crucial matches as well as one major title match being made official.

The big talk this week, of course, is the neck injury of Big E, who suffered a freak accident in his match on SmackDown. He confirmed that his neck is broken, effectively ending his WrestleMania dream this year.

We wish him a speedy recovery and urge fans not to throw insults at Ridge Holland, the man who suplexed him resulting in the injury. Freak accidents like this are unfortunately a part and parcel of the business and it happens to almost everyone who wrestles, including Holland.

With that said, let's focus on the ups and downs of an interesting episode this week:

#3. Best: The Pat McAfee-Austin Theory feud on SmackDown

RAW Superstar Austin Theory will spend the remainder of his WrestleMania season on SmackDown, as he was Vince McMahon's handpicked opponent to face Pat McAfee. If one provocation last week wasn't enough, this week, Theory made McAfee's blood boil enough for him to launch an assault.

Everything about this story is well done. From the genuine concern of Michael Cole, who kept urging him to keep cool, to Austin Theory's obvious and infuriating provocation, this has all the makings of a classic.

The only thing that would make it better would be if it brings McMahon back to WrestleMania, presumably at ringside for Theory.

#2. Worst: Butch and the Big E injury

Kofi Kingston was pinned on SmackDown

Pete Dunne seemingly made his official main roster debut this week on SmackDown. In an unfortunate move, he has now been renamed as "Butch" and is aligned with Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

It's an extremely stereotypical name and character and seems disrespectful to Dunne, an already-established veteran of the business. It will be interesting to see where this goes, but the fact that his name is now "Butch" gives the same vibe as when WALTER was renamed "Gunther".

It goes without saying that Big E's injury was the worst part of the episode this week.

#2. Best: The road to WrestleMania for the SmackDown Tag Team Champions

Rick Boogs defeated Jey Uso this week

Last week, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos attacked Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura from behind as they were making their entrance. It was an evident set-up for a WrestleMania match, and it was the duo of Boogs and Nakamura who confronted the champions this week.

The Usos have essentially cleared out the SmackDown Tag Team division, and Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura are the ones who are still left. It will be interesting to see the direction it goes, and whether they can dethrone the record-breaking tag team champions at WrestleMania.

Boogs had an incredible performance and victory against Jey Uso to secure his and Nakamura's spot at The Show of Shows.

#1. Worst: The SmackDown Women's Championship feud

WrestleMania main event worthy?

Although it isn't official, Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair is expected to headline Night One of WrestleMania 38. There's only one big problem - nothing about this feud has been interesting so far.

We understand that WWE can get by based on the fact that one is a megastar and the other is the most highly-accomplished woman in the company's history, but that alone doesn't make for an interesting story.

Every time the feud is shown on TV, it drives down the interest levels. Hopefully, the match itself will be good in quality and that should be enough for fans to forget this below-average build-up to the women's title match.

#1. Best: The hilarious opening segment

The face of WWE, Roman Reigns, wasn't present on the blue brand this week. Instead, the show opened with the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, and his ex-advocate Paul Heyman standing across the ramp as they exchanged words.

Lesnar seemed to realize that Heyman had no protection this week and began running after him, causing the veteran figure to flee as fast as possible. Luckily for him, he made it to his car on time as The Beast Incarnate was stopped, but the comedic timing of the segment was impeccable.

Brock Lesnar continues to prove how effortlessly he can entertain fans with his relatively new character.

