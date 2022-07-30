Best and Worst of SmackDown before SummerSlam: 2 heels to challenge for titles soon, current champion takes silly decision

It was a highly-eventful week on the go-home episode of SmackDown before SummerSlam 2022. While the Friday Night Show has generally been considered the weaker brand this year, this was the second show and first episode of the blue brand after Vince McMahon's retirement.

The list is strictly storyline-based, and these were the ups and downs of the blue brand before SummerSlam 2022:

#3. Best: The Viking Raiders' dominance and future title challenge

The Viking Raiders have been steady upon their return as heels. They have primarily been occupied with The New Day. They have been destroying the latter's members now and then.

This week seemed to be a definitive conclusion to their feud against The New Day as they not only pinned Kofi Kingston but injured Xavier Woods as well. This seemed to be an indication that the two heels will be next in line for the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, whether The Usos or The Street Profits hold it.

#2. Worst: Making Liv Morgan look stupid on SmackDown

Liv Morgan looked ridiculous on SmackDown this week. One thing we hope to change in the new regime is the habit of making babyfaces look silly. This week on SmackDown, she teamed up with Ronda Rousey to face Natalya and Sonya Deville.

While Rousey picked up the win for the team, Morgan looked ridiculous during the match, refusing to tag in Rousey and taking damage despite having a relatively easy match.

It was a bad decision that Morgan made and a worse decision made by WWE to make her look bad.

#2. Best: Theory's presence on SmackDown and WWE in general

Who is more hated in all of WWE right now than Theory? The 24-year-old, who will turn 25 in just a few days, is the most disliked superstar on the entire roster. It doesn't matter if anybody is a heel or face - one thing is common - they all hate Theory.

The character consistency and heat he gets are incredible, and despite his "daddy" Vince McMahon not being around anymore, we fully believe that WWE will push him to the top.

He is everywhere on RAW and SmackDown, and his presence was felt in the beginning after the opening match and in the end when Lesnar destroyed him. Overall, WWE is building a huge star in Theory.

#1. Worst: A confusing ending to SmackDown with little sense

We were praising Theory, but what we can't praise is the disconnected end of the episode. The final ten minutes were essentially a Paul Heyman promo that was interrupted by Brock Lesnar, who was then ambushed by Theory.

The show ended with Theory getting ragdolled and Drew McIntyre coming out to get the young star as well before staring down Brock Lesnar from outside the ring.

It was intense, but it felt odd as it had nothing to do with the actual SummerSlam 2022 main event.

#1. Best: The epic opening match on SmackDown

This week, a quarter of the episode was occupied by just one match - Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus. The two men have had incredible chemistry in the past.

Still, they may have surpassed their previous bouts in this Old Fashion Donnybrook match to determine the Universal Title challenger for Clash at the Castle.

McIntyre had to fight through adversity, and it was a fierce and well-earned victory for the babyface. We also love that a match opened the show over a traditional extended promo.

