The scene of the crime!

Welcome to this week's edition of Best and Worst of SmackDown! We felt that this was one of the best episodes of the Blue brand in the pandemic era. This was even though so many big names were missing from the show, including the Universal Champion Braun Strowman!

Even so, WWE started off the show in a big way and ended it with fireworks as well. It was probably the best episode of RAW and SmackDown put together in the build to Backlash 2020. Although Backlash has often been treated as a forgettable PPV, the card is being built as one much superior to Money in the Bank 2020 - which we thought was an overall average PPV.

The show had a good and consistent flow to it, but it wasn't without its faults. Let's jump right into it and look at the best and worst of SmackDown this week!

#3 Best: Sonya Deville in a prime position

Sonya Deville has finally started to benefit from her split with Mandy Rose. While she debuted in late 2017, not much has been done since in her tag team with Rose and they didn't enjoy any Championship success either.

Most people looked at Deville and believed that she had what it took to become a future women's champion. While she hasn't realized that potential yet, it's clear that the wheel is starting to spin in her favor.

Deville makes a mark on SmackDown

In the WWE women's division, things often take time, and not every woman gets a push the same way that Alexa Bliss or Charlotte Flair would. It's going to take a bit longer for Deville but a feud against Lacey Evans is the perfect way to go about. It appears as though this rivalry is going to be a title eliminator and even if Deville doesn't win now, she finally has momentum on her side.

Her match against Evans on SmackDown this week ended in a double contour, protecting both stars. Deville simply declared that when they meet next, it'll be on her terms.