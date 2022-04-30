Best and Worst of SmackDown: WrestleMania Backlash match scrapped, Drew McIntyre's booking, Major babyface turn? (April 29th, 2022)

Welcome to this week's edition of Best and Worst of SmackDown. WWE resumed the build towards WrestleMania Backlash, and the positives thankfully overshadowed the negative takeaways on the latest episode.

Despite its apparent flaws, the blue brand has delivered more consistent angles on TV, and certain developments this week made it to the 'Best' section.

WWE also made a few errors along the way, and as always, we've tried to dissect the company's latest offering in today's installment of Best and Worst.

#3. Best: Drew McIntyre's much-needed win in an entertaining Steel Cage match

WWE could not have found a better way to kick off SmackDown than the high-octane Steel Cage match between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn.

The SmackDown superstars are amongst the most gifted workers in the company and started the show on the perfect note with a fundamentally good bout.

Sami Zayn's constant attempt to escape the cage made sense from a storyline perspective as he's been avoiding a confrontation with McIntyre in recent weeks. The entire narrative worked, and so did the ending as the Scottish Warrior picked up a victory with his trusted Claymore kick.

Matt Black @RAWFShowtime First cage match in a LONG TIME where I think trying to escape makes sense. Whole feud has been about Sami Zayn running away so of course he's trying to escape the cage! lol #SmackDown First cage match in a LONG TIME where I think trying to escape makes sense. Whole feud has been about Sami Zayn running away so of course he's trying to escape the cage! lol #SmackDown

McIntyre's win meant a lot in the grander scheme of things as he brawled with Roman Reigns later in the show. The former WWE Champion has suffered from a lack of momentum for way too long, but the booking on SmackDown was to make him look stronger, and it's safe to say WWE succeeded with their objective.

#2: Worst: WWE scrapping the unification match for the tag team titles

WrestleMania Backlash's most significant match is no longer a Winners Take All showdown between The Usos and RK-Bro. As seen on SmackDown, WWE added Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns to the contest, making it a six-man tag team match.

The non-title match is now expected to headline WrestleMania Backlash, and several fans may be disappointed over the unforeseen change. The upcoming premium live event card doesn't seem special anymore after the removal of the much-awaited unification bout.

#2: Best: A fresh start for Shanky

Shanky could finally be ready to go on his own in the WWE. The Indian superstar received a lucrative title opportunity on SmackDown as he faced Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship.

The reigning champion rightfully extended his winning streak as Shanky suffered a crushing loss despite getting some help from Jinder Mahal. After the match, the seven-foot giant had a brief altercation with the Modern Day Maharaja, which hinted towards his impending babyface turn.

WWE has often been urged to create new superstars, and Shanky has proven to be an exceptionally gifted big man in recent times. The Indian superstar is young and, with a few tweaks, could very well be a prominent talent on SmackDown in the months to come.

#1: Worst: The underwhelming feud between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair

WWE focussed on the Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair rivalry to conclude the April 29th episode of SmackDown. The warring superstars engaged in a Beat the Clock 'I Quit' challenge in which Rousey emerged victorious after beating Shotzi Blackheart in one minute and 41 seconds.

A frustrated Charlotte Flair attacked Drew Gulak after her match to end a more or less predictable segment.

Rousey and Flair's SmackDown Women's Championship feud has been one of the weaker angles in WWE, and the company has once again failed to add a unique layer to the storyline this week.

#1: Best: Madcap Moss looked impressive in his SmackDown segment with Happy Corbin

As noted above, creating fresh faces is one of WWE's priorities after an eventful WrestleMania season, and Madcap Moss is one of the recipients of a singles push.

The dispute between Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin has been one of the stories to watch out for in recent weeks, and WWE did a fine job of making Madcap look like a credible threat on SmackDown.

During Corbin's Happy Talk segment, Moss sneaked up behind his former partner and was in the mood for some retribution as he held the dreaded sledgehammer. While Corbin managed to escape, Madcap Moss got a pop from the crowd as he celebrated with the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy.

Madcap Moss is being positioned for a babyface run, and he could not have asked for a better heel to face than Corbin, who has been one of WWE's go-to bad guys for the past few years.

Do you see Madcap Moss capitalizing on his push to possibly become a major singles star in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Debottam Saha