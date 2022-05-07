Best and Worst of SmackDown before WrestleMania Backlash: Possible plans for 3-time Intercontinental Champion to align with Roman Reigns, Character change teased for popular star? (May 6th, 2022)

Welcome to this week's edition of the best and worst of SmackDown before WrestleMania Backlash. It was perhaps the strongest edition of the blue brand since WrestleMania 38.

A shoutout to the main event segment of the night between The Bloodline and RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre. It was a mixed segment because the acknowledging bit from the babyfaces dragged on, but the overall ending was a strong one.

So what went down that made it so good? It certainly wasn't without its faults, but as a whole, it was a strong show. Here were the ups and downs of an eventful edition of SmackDown.

#3. Best: Sami Zayn's role and WWE not forgetting Shinsuke Nakamura

Sami Zayn's role on SmackDown seems to be growing in importance. This week, he spied on Shinsuke Nakamura as the Japanese star vowed to get his revenge on Roman Reigns and The Usos.

This seems to be a part of the plan for the three-time Intercontinental Champion to align with The Bloodline, even on an informal level. He informed Paul Heyman of what he saw and vowed to take care of Nakamura, which he did via a count-out victory.

Expect Nakamura to get one back over Zayn, but the unusual alliance has become an entertaining storyline on the blue brand.

#2. Worst: Lacey Evans' character

Lacey Evans finally made her return to WWE TV for the first time in 15 months. This is, of course, if you exclude the last month of vignettes that we've seen her in. But Evans actually came out this time and demanded a standing ovation.

As if her new character wasn't getting shoved down fans' throats, the fifth week of vignettes truly made it polarizing. The live audience seemed to eat it up, perhaps because of the patriotic nature of her character.

But the way it was executed and the announcer saying that Evans wanted a "proper" standing ovation was a tease of a big character change.

#2. Best: Madcap Moss' improvement

Madcap Moss is one of the most rapidly improving stars in WWE today. Those who have followed him from his NXT days are aware of the number of changes he had to go through over the years, and he finally seems to have found something that works.

The Madcap character phasing out is inevitable, but when it does, he will have made the most of it. We can only hope that his momentum translates to a big win at WrestleMania Backlash because nobody deserves to win more than Moss.

#1. Worst: Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey's feud on SmackDown

Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey opened the show on SmackDown this week. The only positive thing about this was the fact that it opened the show and it didn't end it, as it would have left a sour taste in the mouths of fans watching.

Another possible positive is the inevitability of the title change at WrestleMania Backlash. Flair is going to have to say "I Quit" and we will likely finally see the SmackDown Women's Championship change hands after six months.

#1. Best: The hilariously entertaining "Where's Butch?" storyline

Where's Butch? If your answer was under the ring, then you would be correct. The New Day-Fight Night feud has been dragging on, but Butch has injected a new life into it.

The storyline of his disappearance has been nothing short of hilarious and entertaining. This week, Fight Night once again got the better of The New Day, thanks to the unexpected appearance of Butch.

He is yet to speak, but the story has been highly entertaining, and it's exactly what SmackDown has needed.

