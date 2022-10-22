Welcome to this week's edition of the best and worst of SmackDown. It was an interesting episode, although far from the high-quality programming that we are used to seeing every week these days.

With that said, the good was really good, while the bad was simply not good. Overall, what can be said is that it did a good enough job of building up toward Crown Jewel 2022. Here are the ups and downs of the Blue brand this week:

#3. Best: Rey Mysterio picking up the win on SmackDown

Rey Mysterio is finally being handled well again. After a backstage confrontation with two members of the Imperium, he faced Ludwig Kaiser on SmackDown and defeated him.

Mysterio will have momentum and we expect the Intercontinental title match to be made official for Crown Jewel 2022. However, don't expect WWE legend Rey Mysterio to beat Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

#2. Worst: A boring title match

The Women's Tag Team Champions Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai retained their titles against the newly-formed duo of Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. We're not a fan of these random pairings, although we will admit that the result was the right one.

With that said, minus the prowess of Iyo Sky and the intensity of Raquel, the match didn't do too much and it felt rather bland.

#2. Best: Liv Morgan's edgy new character

Liv Morgan faced Sonya Deville on the latest episode of SmackDown and while it didn't have a definitive outcome, they will likely have a rematch.

It's clear that WWE is pushing Morgan into an edgier character, and this was perhaps the best thing that could come out of her losing the SmackDown Women's title to Ronda Rousey.

The extreme Harley Quinn-esque character is almost set to be a heel, and if WWE decides to go in that direction, it can be an easy transition.

#1. Worst: Braun Strowman vs. Omos and the lack of hype

Braun Strowman vs. Omos should be a dream match, but there seems to be a general lack of hype. The crowd didn't even go crazy for it, and that says a lot. It's unlikely to be an in-ring classic, but hopefully, WWE can make the most of it.

The way the first face-to-face was presented, it looks like Strowman is going to pick up the win at Crown Jewel 2022. However, the feud has been uninteresting as a whole.

#1. Best: Everything involving Bray Wyatt

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Die for me brother, know not what you’ve seen. Love one another, know not where you’ve been. Lie for me brother, know not what you’ve said. Use me for cover.

#SmackDown #WWE Die for me brother, know not what you’ve seen. Love one another, know not where you’ve been. Lie for me brother, know not what you’ve said. Use me for cover. 🎶 Die for me brother, know not what you’ve seen. Love one another, know not where you’ve been. Lie for me brother, know not what you’ve said. Use me for cover. 🎶#SmackDown #WWE https://t.co/vO1h0Ih8dT

Everything that involved Bray Wyatt this week on SmackDown was gold. From his promo that escalated to the QR code revealing his psychiatric evaluation to the tease of Uncle Howdy, it was all done to perfection.

We still have more questions than answers, but perhaps that is the best way for WWE to keep stringing up interest levels. We love the fact that the QR codes haven't stopped despite Wyatt having made his return.

