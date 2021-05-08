Best & Worst of Throwback SmackDown: Former MITB winner getting pushed again, mistake made with Title challenger?

The Throwback special episode of SmackDown presented nothing special in terms of programming. There were a few moments that reminded us of the past, but it was primarily the set and presentation that changed.

The SmackDown fist returned, but only as a graphic. The set, meanwhile, was a tribute to the 1990s. Either way, SmackDown did a lot in terms of storyline progression. While there were a few mixed moments, the show's overall pace was better than anything RAW has done recently.

SmackDown has had a strong build to WrestleMania Backlash so far, and there's only one more episode before the first PPV post-WrestleMania. Here are the best and worst bits of SmackDown this week:

#3. Best: Getting the SmackDown Women's division ahead

There was an unofficial title eliminator match between Carmella and Ruby Riott. Carmella was the SmackDown Women's Title challenger to Sasha Banks late last year and earlier this year, but she failed to win it, even with Reginald by her side.

Ruby Riott was hyped by the commentators, who said that she has all the tools to become a future Women's Champion. While we don't doubt that, her success is going to take a while.

For now, WWE will need more established superstars, and that's exactly why they went with Carmella. The former SmackDown Women's Champion picked up a clean win against Ruby Riott, potentially establishing herself as the next challenger to Bianca Belair after WrestleMania Backlash.

If WWE wants to give Bianca Belair a long Championship reign, a few rivalries like this with top heel challengers is exactly what's needed. While the RAW Women's Division is now centered around three superstars (Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka), SmackDown is focusing on long-term feuds. That's why it's more consistent.

