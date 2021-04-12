Best & Worst of WrestleMania 37 Night 2: Two Losing superstars to get pushed, No opponents left for Top Champions?

WrestleMania 37 is officially over, and Night One ended with one of the greatest main events in recent memory.

Looking back at it, the first night has been considered superior by the fans. But that doesn't mean that Night Two was necessarily bad.

There were multiple title changes on the night, and WrestleMania season concluded with a great Universal Championship match. While some of the decisions were understandably criticized, there was a lot more good than bad.

As usual, we look at the best and worst of WrestleMania 37:

#4. Best: The losing Champions looking good in defeat at WrestleMania

There were a few title changes on WrestleMania 37 Night Two. The dethroned stars of the night included United States Champion Riddle, Intercontinental Champion Big E, and RAW Women's Champion Asuka.

All three Champions looked great in defeat before the changing of the guard. For Riddle, it was his big WrestleMania debut. Despite losing to Sheamus, The Original Bro had a good showing, and we can expect him to continue his feud with The Celtic Warrior.

For Big E, losing the Intercontinental Title to Apollo Crews at WrestleMania might be a way for him to take a step up the card on SmackDown. To add to it, Big E was protected after Dabba Kato's interference.

Asuka looked great in defeat as well. She has been dominating the RAW Women's Championship scene for almost all of the last 11 months, and Rhea Ripley took the torch from her hand and will be looking to run with it.

Asuka has proved to be one of the most useful superstars for WWE in the pandemic era. She's a Grand Slam Champion and has accomplished everything, with only a WrestleMania main event left to complete a perfect WWE career.

Riddle and Big E may have lost, but these are two superstars who will be expected to receive a major push going forward.

