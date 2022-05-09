Best and Worst of WrestleMania Backlash: Popular star to get a big push after beating ex-US Champion, Mistake made with Roman Reigns in the main event

WrestleMania Backlash is officially in the books. It was the first premium live event after The Show of Shows and whether it delivered truly depends on who you ask. An objective answer would be that the show was a mixed bag of ups and downs.

Unfortunately, it wasn't spectacular but there were moments that will be remembered a few years from now. Calling it a forgettable show would be harsh, but there were admittedly a few forgettable moments.

Here are some of the realistic ups and downs of WrestleMania Backlash 2022:

#3. Best: Madcap Moss' big victory at WrestleMania Backlash

Madcap Moss has been one of the highlights of a disappointing past month of programming on SmackDown. The association with Happy Corbin ended up doing him wonders as he has become a legitimately popular babyface who is getting good reactions.

But can he keep up his momentum following his win over his former ally at WrestleMania Backlash? All signs seem to indicate that he is set to get a big push on SmackDown going forward after defeating Corbin.

Moss' win at WrestleMania Backlash was undoubtedly a highlight of the show.

#3. Worst: The glorified SmackDown main event

WWE made a big mistake with Roman Reigns by inserting him into the feud with RK-Bro and having the main event of WrestleMania Backlash play out as it did. The fact that the tag-team title unification match was canceled for a glorified SmackDown main event seems absurd enough, but the anticlimactic finish just made it worse.

WWE could have done a better job with the main event rather than having Reigns pin Riddle to end the night the same way as every other show — with him and The Bloodline standing tall.

#2. Best: Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair's great "I Quit" match

Admittedly, we have been some of the biggest critics of the Charlotte Flair-Ronda Rousey feud and for good reason. The rivalry simply didn't feel like a war between two supposedly larger-than-life superstars. On most instances, it was underwhelming and a low point of SmackDown.

With that said, they both redeemed themselves with their "I Quit" match, which we could argue was the best part of the show. It was always going to be better than their WrestleMania clash, but the storytelling in this bout made it one of Rousey's finest matches in WWE.

She rightfully won the match as she should have, and a "fractured radius" for The Queen is being used as a way to seemingly write her off TV. Overall, this match was one of the high points of the show and hopefully, this will be a huge confidence booster for Rousey as she kickstarts her title reign.

#2. Worst: Omos' win over Bobby Lashley

We're not saying that the decision to put Omos over Bobby Lashley was illogical, but overall, it felt underwhelming. Objectively speaking, The All Mighty is an already-established top star in WWE, while The Colossus is a rising star whose partnership with MVP has just begun.

In that context, it makes sense that Omos defeated Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash. However, it felt like a match that should have happened on RAW instead. It simply didn't click, although WWE did the right thing by protecting the former WWE Champion. This will make the interest in the feud dip if it continues on RAW going forward.

#1. Best: The addition of Rhea Ripley to Judgement Day

Edge vs AJ Styles wasn't a great match by any means, just like their bout at WrestleMania 38. With that said, it will be remembered for a single moment — Rhea Ripley joining Judgement Day.

The intriguing duo of Edge and Damian Priest has now become an intriguing trio as Ripley caused a distraction to help The Rated-R Superstar defeat Styles.

It was a great moment and Aussie is the perfect female star to join the Judgement Day faction along with Damian Priest.

#1. Worst: Cody Rhodes-Seth Rollins 2 didn't deliver as hoped

This was a bit unfortunate at WrestleMania Backlash. There was no match on the card that was more highly anticipated than the one between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Unfortunately, their bout dragged on for longer than required and it didn't have the same effect as their clash at WrestleMania.

The finish was also underwhelming as a roll-up pin secured the win for Rhodes in the opening bout at WrestleMania Backlash. With that said, the decision was likely made to continue the program between the two men.

It will be interesting to see if they lock horns inside Hell in a Cell to conclude their rivalry, but overall, this match didn't do that well.

Edited by Anirudh