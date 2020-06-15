Best and worst of WWE Backlash 2020 - Tag team to split soon, The biggest problem with Edge vs. Randy Orton revealed

Was Backlash the last time we saw a popular team together?

'The greatest wrestling match ever' did not pan out as expected at WWE Backlash 2020

Did you think that Randy Orton's pedigree was extremely weak?

I didn't think WWE did a good job with WWE Backlash at all, and I can understand why too. Not only is Backlash one of the not-so-anticipated pay-per-views of the year, but the company is also impaired by the loss of legends such as Bray Wyatt, Becky Lynch, and Roman Reigns in the active roster.

Edge and Randy Orton did their best at Backlash, under the circumstances, but honestly, it did feel like they came into the event with unrealistic expectations. Also, while cinematic matches have been 'hit and miss' in the past, I thought that what we saw with The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits at Backlash 2020 was mostly a 'miss', more than anything else.

As always, my views are my own and I would love to hear what you thought about WWE Backlash in the comments section below.

#1 Best: No title changes at Backlash

Usually, I would slot this point as a worst, but it was not the right place nor was it the right time to do a title switch. Had a title change happened at Backlash, it would have undone all the momentum that Braun Strowman, The Boss 'n' Hug Connection, Drew McIntyre, and Apollo Crews have. Also, thanks to Braun Strowman's match against Miz and Morrison at Backlash, we may finally get to see the end of the team.

Miz and Morrison dropped a tune at Backlash that I am sure that many of you will be humming for a long way to come, but the fact that both men wanted to pin the Universal Champion to capture the title, just played against them even when they had the match won.

I'd have been happier with a little more drama between Sasha Banks and Bayley, but one can't have everything.

