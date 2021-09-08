WWE NXT - Best and Worst - End of an era, Former SmackDown star to turn heel

With a "new" NXT coming next Tuesday, this week's episode represents the end of an era. A very successful era at that, too.

The show was pretty great from start to finish, featuring some excellent in-ring action and intriguing storyline developments. Things continue to build well for the future, as we will see.

With multiple title matches and an entertaining bachelor party, the 'Black and Gold' era of NXT has gone out with a bang. If the show continues in a similar vein, things will be alright. But that is a big if. For now, we can look back and enjoy the happy memories this version of NXT has given us from 2014 right till the very end.

For the final time as the Black and Gold brand, let's take a look at the main positives and negatives from this week's episode of NXT. Comment down with your thoughts on the show.

#3 Best/Worst: A new era of NXT begins next week

For better or for worse, the brand will undergo some wholesale changes next week. The new logo isn't the most inspiring one, which has sparked a lot of dread among fans that the show will become unrecognizable. But that might not be the case - at least not yet.

Several things have been announced for next week's episode, which seemingly guarantees enough quality on the show. For starters, Franky Monet will challenge Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women's Championship.

Another absolutely STACKED show tonight and next week. Even with the 'changed' NXT. — ✮EWZine✮ (Untitled #Wrestling Game Coming Soon!) (@TheEWZine) September 8, 2021

The future of the men's title will also be determined next week as Pete Dunne, Tommaso Ciampa, LA Knight, and Kyle O'Reilly will face each other in a number one contender's match for Samoa Joe's NXT Championship.

Meanwhile, Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis are getting married next week. Based on the past few months of the story, the wedding will certainly be an absolute riot. So, despite the uncertainty in terms of presentation, next week's episode is guaranteed to be good. This does fill one with hope for the future of the product.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das