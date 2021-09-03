Backstage news on Triple H's role in WWE NXT going forward – reports

WWE NXT is changing in the near future, with reports suggesting Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard will take over.

Things became even more puzzling when reports emerged about Triple H losing control of the product. However, WrestleVotes now claims that The Game is not going to be away from WWE NXT.

The report states that things will remain pretty much the same at NXT with the day-to-day operations taking place as they have been done so far. But Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard are going to have a say in the show from now on.

"After talking to sources regarding NXT: the day to day operation isn't changing that drastically. Still very much in the hands of HHH, HBK, Regal, Bloom etc. However, the look of the weekly TV product will have a "Vince & Co" stamp on it. I expect it to be subtle to start… then?"

After talking to sources regarding NXT: the day to day operation isn’t changing that drastically. Still very much in the hands of HHH, HBK, Regal, Bloom etc



However, the look of the weekly TV product will have a “Vince & Co” stamp on it. I expect it to be subtle to start… then? — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 2, 2021

The black and gold brand is being rebranded, and WWE recently released a new logo for the show. However, it has received a mixed response from the WWE Universe.

WWE NXT reportedly set to be taken over by Vince McMahon

WWE NXT unveiled their new logo last week, and Bryan Alvarez, on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Live, revealed a backstage change to the brand.

He stated that Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard would be producing the show from now on.

"Anything can change, anything is possible, but I talked a while ago about how we're gonna have a new NXT," Bryan Alvarez said. "It's gonna be like the old NXT. I have heard from several people now that when they go back to live shows, this is going to be a Vince McMahon-Bruce Prichard production."

Dave Meltzer chimed in on these reports later with more information:

"McMahon and Prichard will be behind the big decisions, not the little ones, and will be behind marketing, promotion, and direction," Dave Meltzer said. "Their role in booking may only be regarding those at the top."

Triple H has been the one running WWE NXT since 2010. Under The Game's watchful eyes, the black and gold brand quickly found itself a devoted fanbase. It will be interesting to see how Mr. McMahon and Pritchard will stamp their authority on the show and what changes will be brought to the product.

Former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas recently caught up with SK Wrestling. Click here for more.

Edited by Alan John