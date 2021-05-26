Best and Worst of WWE NXT - Superstar turns face, Finn Balor to leave the show?

As is the case every week, NXT delivered yet another solid episode. But this week's edition was bigger than usual, with a huge main event. While the show's main focus was Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor II, a lot of other things happened.

We saw a top star making their in-ring debut, multiple stories getting built for the following weeks, and a surprising but logical face turn. A lot happened on NXT, especially with the build towards the next TakeOver event.

NXT TakeOver: In Your House is less than three weeks away, with a few matches being teased for the event. Things could pick up on next week's episode, as we find out at least half of the card.

Before we get into the main positives and negatives from the show, an arbitrary 'Best' is given to Zack Gibson, who quoted Liverpool legend Bill Shankly. He said that if MSK was "wrestling at the bottom of his garden, he'd draw the curtains." A direct reference to Shankly's quote on Liverpool's rivals, Everton.

#1 Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor II for the NXT Championship delivers

The big title rematch between Karrion Kross and Finn Balor headlined NXT this week. It was built up as one of the biggest matches in the brand's history, with a few big names showing interest in it. Paul Heyman said that Roman Reigns had his eyes on Kross and Balor's NXT Championship match.

In that case, The Tribal Chief got treated to some excellent wrestling. Kross and Balor put on a great match, possibly even better than their encounter at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. It flowed really well and ended up being more intense, as a result.

Balor's speed was quickly established as an offset to Kross's immense power, as the match eventually became a hard-hitting brawl. The Irishman got in some big blows on his larger opponent and came close to getting the victory, including when he locked in a sleeper hold.

However, Karrion Kross rallied to pick up the victory after locking in the Kross Jacket, keeping his NXT Championship. He truly had to work for it tonight, with Finn Balor being at the top of his game. This match was an absolute war and a worthy end to the headline rivalry on the Black and Gold brand.

