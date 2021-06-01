Best and Worst of RAW: 18-time Champion to turn face, Unexpected superstar enters Top Title picture

RAW continued the build to Hell in a Cell 2021, and next week will be the penultimate episode of the red brand before the pay-per-view.

There was a lot that happened this week, including the bits we aren't going to cover - from Sheamus' back-to-back defeats, Mansoor's intriguing interaction with Mustafa Ali, new contenders for the Women's Tag Team Titles, Shelton Benjamin getting humiliated, and more.

A lot is happening on RAW right now as WWE prepares to welcome back crowds in a month-and-a-half. The big question is whether they'll be able to maintain this momentum going forward.

#3 Best: The R-K-Bro storyline on RAW

Randy Orton hasn't started entering RAW in scooters just yet, but we wouldn't be surprised to see him do so. Orton faced Xavier Woods in a great match on RAW, and he returned the favor to Riddle from last week.

If you recall, Riddle and Xavier Woods had a show-stealer last week on RAW, with the former winning by using the RKO - his tag team partner's finisher. Everything about the R-K-Bro dynamic on RAW has worked.

Not only is it about the "odd pairing" tag team that always seems to work out, but this legitimately has substance to it. Randy Orton has arguably had one of his best years since the pandemic, and this is an extension of that.

Randy Orton hasn't changed yet. He's still the ruthless and vicious viper, and in all likeliness, that's what he will continue to be. However, there is a clear change in the dynamic that's happening on RAW.

This week, Randy Orton hit the Bro-Derek - Riddle's finishing move, to pin Xavier Woods. The storyline keeps on getting better and we're excited to see what lies ahead for R-K-Bro on RAW!

1 / 3 NEXT